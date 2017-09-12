Farewell, Black Mamba: Kobe To Retire L.A. Lakers Jersey This Holiday Season

A fter 20 years on the court, spent entirely in Los Angeles, basketball legend Kobe Bryant retired last year. To make matters more final, the Black Mamba will retire his jersey come December, according to a new report.

“Christmas is coming early for Kobe Bryant,” TMZ writes. “The Lakers are planning to retire his jersey before the Warriors game on Dec. 18.” While the franchise hasn’t acknowledged the rumored ceremony at this time, the gossip site insists it’s “Kobe’s big night,” as the Lakers reportedly tipped off season ticket holders, instructing them to hold on to their Dec. 18 tickets for a “special event.”

All in all, retirement seems to suit Kobe well. The proud dad and his wife Vanessa Bryant have their hands full after welcoming their third daughter back in December. Kobe also celebrated his 39th birthday recently (with a Marvel superhero cake he couldn’t help but to gush over).

Blessed #myangels #daddysgirls A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Aug 5, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

The Black Mamba is living his best life. Chime in and guess which Kobe jersey they’ll retire—#8 or #24.

