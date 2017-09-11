3 Injured In Knife Attack At British Church

A man accused of injuring three worshippers in a knife attack at a Birmingham, England church is expected to appear in court on Monday, the Daily Mail reports.

He entered the New Jerusalem Apostolic Church on Sunday, where about 150 people were having a religious service, and attacked a 33-year-old man, who suffered a neck injury. That victim is in stable condition.

Police told the BBC that two other people, who tried to restrain the alleged assailant, sustained minor injuries to their hands.

The Daily Mail identified the suspect as 47-year-old John Delahaye of Aston, England. Authorities charged him with attempted murder, as well as two counts of wounding and possession of a bladed weapon.

Investigators believe the assailant and victim knew each other, and they doubt that it was a terrorist attack.

