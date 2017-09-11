3 Injured In Knife Attack At British Church

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

3 Injured In Knife Attack At British Church

Authorities believe the assailant targeted the main victim, and they doubt that it was terrorist related.


Nigel Roberts
0 reads
Leave a comment

A man accused of injuring three worshippers in a knife attack at a Birmingham, England church is expected to appear in court on Monday, the Daily Mail reports.

He entered the New Jerusalem Apostolic Church on Sunday, where about 150 people were having a religious service, and attacked a 33-year-old man, who suffered a neck injury. That victim is in stable condition.

Police told the BBC that two other people, who tried to restrain the alleged assailant, sustained minor injuries to their hands.

The Daily Mail identified the suspect as 47-year-old John Delahaye of Aston, England. Authorities charged him with attempted murder, as well as two counts of wounding and possession of a bladed weapon.

Investigators believe the assailant and victim knew each other, and they doubt that it was a terrorist attack.

SOURCE: Daily Mail, BBC

SEE ALSO:

Blind Black Woman Outraged After She Is Ordered To Sit In The Back Of Church

Former Terrible Racist Donates $2000 To Black South Carolina Church

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

42 photos Launch gallery

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Continue reading Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now