Anti-Immigrant Conservative Tomi Lahren’s Ancestor Was Reportedly Busted For Forging Citizenship Paper

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Anti-Immigrant Conservative Tomi Lahren’s Ancestor Was Reportedly Busted For Forging Citizenship Paper

A genealogist inspected the Fox News contributor’s family tree and found some interesting things.


Roz Edward
0 reads
Leave a comment

Tomi Lahren, a newly minted member of the Fox News family, is among the fiercest anti-immigrant media voices. She shot off this tweet on Wednesday, as President Donald Trump announced plans to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the Obama-era program that shields young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

According to genealogical research by Jennifer Mendelsohn of Wonkette, there’s a lot of irony here. Mendelson said she discovered that Lahren’s great-great-grandfather, a man named Constantin Dietrich, was prosecuted for forging a document to obtain his U.S. citizenship.

Mendelsohn said Dietrich was indicted by a grand jury on two separate counts: making a false affidavit related to naturalization proceedings and forging a naturalization document.

A trial jury, however, acquitted Lahren’s ancestor. Mendelsohn suspects the jurors sympathized with Dietrich’s strong desire to become an American citizen, which became official in 1926.

“I bring this to light not to shame or embarrass Tomi Lahren,” Mendelsohn wrote, adding that her discovery doesn’t mean that Dietrich was a bad person.

“Perhaps it only means that like millions of others, his overweening desire to become a U.S. citizen may have caused him to try to cut a corner or two,” she stated.

SOURCE:  Wonkette

SEE ALSO:

Immigration Foes Have Roots In Population Control, Report

Trump Fires Acting Attorney General For Refusing To Enforce Immigration Ban: Report

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

42 photos Launch gallery

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Continue reading Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now