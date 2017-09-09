Black FDNY Union Rep Receives Racist Letter After Helping Colleague

A Black FDNY union rep was the target of a racist hate letter after trying to help one of her colleagues who was reprimanded for hanging a noose in an ambulance, reports the New York Daily News.
In August, a noose was discovered in an ambulance by an EMT who was working at Keisha Brockington’s station, the outlet writes. After the EMT alerted upper-level management, John Thornton—another EMT—took responsibility and claimed that the noose was meant to be a joke for someone on his team who had just ended a relationship with his girlfriend.
“He said it was a ‘You’re screwed, you should go hang yourself kind of thing,” a source told the Daily News.
After news quickly spread about the incident, Thornton reached out to Brockington for advice and she told him to contact the EMS union’s vice president, the outlet writes. Thornton, who was a new hire, was later suspended and his probationary period was extended for 6 months.
Weeks after the controversy, Brockington found an anonymous letter in her locker at the FDNY EMS Station 22 in Staten Island. It read “You stupid n—– better watch your back, talking all this crap. You better watch your back when you start your car up. Nothing better than a dead n—–. Trying to get innocent people fired for a funny prank,” according to the Daily News.
Shocked by what she discovered, Brockington not only reported it to her supervisor but she ended up filing a police report as well. “To me, that letter is a coward move,” she told the outlet. “If you have an issue with someone, you should be able to address it face to face.”
Police say that the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force has launched a probe surrounding the incident.
In August, a Florida firefighter recruit was terminated and three others resigned after a noose was found hanging over a black firefighter’s seat.
SOURCE: New York Daily News
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
46 photos Launch gallery
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24
Source:Getty
1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Getty
2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31
Source:Getty
3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20
Source:Getty
5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19
Source:Getty
6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32
Source:Getty
7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Getty
8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26
Source:Getty
9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22
Source:Getty
10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Getty
11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Getty
12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22
Source:Getty
13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18
Source:Getty
14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Getty
17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17
Source:Getty
18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Getty
20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34
Source:Getty
21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36
Source:Getty
22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43
Source:Getty
23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Getty
24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50
Source:Getty
25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Getty
26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29
Source:Getty
27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43
Source:Getty
28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19
Source:Getty
29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24
Source:Getty
30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26
Source:Getty
31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19
Source:Getty
32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58
Source:Getty
33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24
Source:Getty
34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Getty
35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Getty
36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31
Source:Getty
37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Getty
38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Getty
39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Getty
40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15
Source:Getty
41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 22
42 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
43 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 27
44 of 46
45 of 46
46 of 46