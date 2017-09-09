Barack Obama Makes Surprise Visit To Public School In DC

National News
Barack Obama Makes Surprise Visit To Public School In DC

McKinley Technology High School is the only public high school in the District of Columbia with a focus on STEM education.


Students at McKinley Technology High School in Washington, D.C. were in for a surprise on Friday when former President Barack Obama stopped by to give them a pep talk for the new school year, reports the New York Daily News.

According to the outlet, Obama—who has been laying low in regards to making public appearances since his presidency—showed up at the school unannounced to provide students with encouraging words. The Daily News reported that during a sit down with the students the former president stressed the importance of education and making contributions to their local communities.

“I do believe that most of the problems we have are going to be solved by you,” he told the students, according to the source.

 

He was joined by District of Columbia Public Schools Chancellor Antwan Wilson. Following his visit, he took to Twitter to post a photo from the discussion.

According to the Daily News, McKinley Technology High School is the only public high school in the District of Columbia with a focus on STEM education and is a part of the city’s Empowering Males of Color Initiative.

Although Barack Obama isn’t in office anymore, he still has been dedicated to making change. The visit comes just days after he announced that his organization—the Obama Foundation Fellowship—was seeking civic-minded innovators to join his fellowship program.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

