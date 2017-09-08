The Wake Up: Trans Man Killed, FEMA Going Broke?, Michaela Coel’s Netflix Win

BIG NEWS

Kashmire Redd, a trans man of color, was found dead in New York state early Monday, Mic reports. Police said he was fatally stabbed by his partner, 40-year-old Doris Carrasquillo after having an argument. She has been arrested and charged with second degree murder. Redd is at least the 19th transgender person killed this year. “Kashmire was a black trans man, that is important… We already know that people of color face disproportionately high rates of intimate partner violence and domestic violence, as do transgender people,” Rowan Collins, coordinator of the Gay Alliance of Genesee Valley said. “We’re looking at extremely high rates of violence towards black trans individuals.”

BIG LIES

Florida, we have a problem. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is expected to run out of money by Friday, according to Senate aide, Bloomberg reports. The agency is putting pressure on Congress to provide more funding this week. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, FEMA only had $1.01 billion on hand but only $541 million was immediately available for response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Harvey. The $1.01 billion in the fund is less than half of the $2.14 billion that was there at 9 a.m. last Thursday morning — that’s a spend rate of $9.3 million every hour, or about $155,000 a minute. Trump’s administration has asked Congress for almost $8 billion in additional funds. Let’s hope Puerto Rico and the Virgin islands see some of that money, too.

As Hurricane #Irma barrels toward Florida, FEMA could run out of cash by this weekend https://t.co/wmbtxFuVBC pic.twitter.com/SnmlACW3Ba — CNN (@CNN) September 7, 2017

BIG FACTS

Even if we never see another episode of Chewing Gum, Michaela Coel is not done with us yet. Her musical, Been So Long, was recently picked up by Netflix in a multi-million dollar deal, Shadow and Act reports. The purchase is the streaming network’s largest acquisition of a U.K. film in its history. The plot follows Simone, a dedicated single mother who meets a “handsome, yet troubled stranger” and immediately catches feelings. The soundtrack includes a mix of R&B, Nu Soul, UK dance and cinematic orchestration. Regardless of your feelings about musicals, this is definitely one to keeping an eye out for.

Netflix nabs worldwide rights to musical from 'Chewing Gum' star Michaela Coel, 'Been So Long' https://t.co/p9ulcPTm2w pic.twitter.com/IbrwFeNZRK — Shadow and Act (@shadowandact) September 8, 2017

SOURCE: Mic, Bloomberg, Shadow and Act

SEE ALSO:

Spelman To Admit Transgender Students In Nationwide Trend

REPORT: Transgender Woman Brenda Bostick Dead At 59

The Wake Up: Trans Man Killed, FEMA Going Broke?, Michaela Coel’s Netflix Win was originally published on newsone.com