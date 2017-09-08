‘South Park’ Game Difficulty Level Based On Skin Tone

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

‘South Park’ Game Difficulty Level Based On Skin Tone

The game makes a social commentary on racism.


Nigel Roberts
0 reads
Leave a comment

Selecting the difficulty level of the upcoming ” South Park: The Fractured But Whole” video game depends on the character’s skin shade, Eurogamer reports.

Eurogamer, which previewed the game before its October release, said characters with darker skin have a more difficult time compared to characters with lighter skin tones.

During the character selection process, the outlet said a voice explains, “Don’t worry, this doesn’t affect combat. Just every other aspect of your whole life.”

The developer told Eurogamer that the characters’ skin tone affects the amount of money and respect they receive throughout the game—with darker-skinned characters getting the least of both.

“It is, quite clearly, a social commentary on racism in modern society, and as far as video games go, a pretty effective one,” wrote Eurogamer’s Wesley Yin-Poole.

And unlike an earlier version of the game, The Fractured But Whole offers characters with three gender options: male, female and other.

SOURCE:  Eurogamer

SEE ALSO:

Georgia Teacher Under Fire For Slavery Game

American Girl Debuts First African-American ‘Girl Of The Year’ Doll

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

42 photos Launch gallery

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Continue reading Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now