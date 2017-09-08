No Letting Up: Lil Wayne Already Back In The Studio After Multiple Seizures

Weezy F. Baby, and the F is for “forget sleep,” because Lil Wayne reportedly refuses to rest despite his recent health scare.

News broke Sunday that Wayne was rushed to a hospital in Chicago after having multiple seizures. The week isn’t even over yet and the rapper is back to doing what he does best — working in the studio.

Weezy’s manager Cortez Bryant told TMZ, “He’s good, man. I tell him [to rest] all the time but I don’t think that’s gonna work. He’s a workaholic. That’s what got him to where he is now. He’s in the studio all the time, trying to make music, get through this situation, and give his fans what they need.”

As for whether Wayne’s seizures are related to his affinity for lean, Cortez said, “He’s an epileptic. That’s the reality of it. It’s something that we know we’re gonna have to deal with for the rest of his life. You know, we just make sure that you gotta pop your meds and try to force him to get some rest, but sometimes he doesn’t do that, but it’s not gonna hinder us or stop us.”

No word on if Wayne completely skipped the doctor’s orders to get rest, but judging by the fact that he’s already in the studio, his love for the music comes before everything.

Stay well, Weezy.

