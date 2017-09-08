Michael Bennett Sr. Opens Up After His Son Is Detained By Vegas Police

While some fans were shocked to hear about Michael Bennett‘s arrest after the McGregor-Mayweather fight in August, no one was more heartbroken than his father.
Michael Bennett Sr. got the call at 4:30 on the morning of Sunday Aug. 27. He knew that the early morning ringing was a terrible sign.
“You don’t want to answer the phone because you don’t want to find out [what happened], but you know you got to. So I answered it. And it was Michael,” Bennett Sr. told Sports Illustrated.
Bennett told his father the horrifying story of how what sounded like gun shots erupted in Vegas, which led to an officer putting a gun near his head and telling him he’d “blow his f***ing head off,” if he moved.
Bennett Sr. could hear the fear in his eldest son’s voice: “He was really upset, he was nervous, he was scared, he was shook. He felt like his life just flashed right before him. Any wrong move and he would have lost his life that night. Fortunately for him he didn’t say anything. If he had said something, maybe he wouldn’t be with us today.”
And, as Bennett would go on to explain, that’s what it’s like to grow up Black and raise sons who have to live with that fear. Hanging out with friends is never that simple. Two Black kids in a car are fine, but four is a gang.
“They’d be looked at as a gang and they’d get treated as such. That should not be the case. Nobody should have to tell their 15-year-old son he can’t go get a burger with his friends because you look like you’re in a gang. Because of the color of your skin. Growing up we taught them that, we instilled that in them because we wanted them to be safe when they were not with us,” said Michael’s father.
The eldest Bennett, who served in the military, also finds it interesting that people are criticizing his son for being “unpatriotic” because he sits during the national anthem.
“I joined the military so people like Michael and Martellus and whoever else out there can take a knee or make a stand, peacefully, and get their point across and not be ridiculed,” he said.
Read the rest of Michael Bennett Sr.’s Sports Illustrated interview here.
SOURCE: Sports Illustrated
SEE ALSO:
How Michael Bennett’s Arrest May Help Colin Kaepernick Return To The NFL
Martellus Bennett Posts Chicken-Eating, Kool-Aid-Drinking Black Olympics Video
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 2242 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 3443 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 2744 of 46
45. DeJuan Guillory, 2745 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 2746 of 46