Florida Sheriff Under Fire For Dangerous Hurricane Shelter Policy

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Florida Sheriff Under Fire For Dangerous Hurricane Shelter Policy

Polk County’s sheriff is unmoved that arresting evacuees with minor offenses would discourage many from seeking safety.


0 reads
Leave a comment

A Florida sheriff is getting slammed by many on social media for a policy that’s raising eyebrows.

As Floridians try to escape Hurricane Irma, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd warned that his deputies would arrest people with outstanding warrants trying to enter evacuee shelters.

Judd later tweeted: “We cannot and we will not have innocent children in a shelter with sexual offenders & predators. Period.”

Sexual predators don’t necessarily have warrants. However, people with minor traffic offenses often do have active warrants. Judd’s dangerous policy drew sharp criticism.

Carrie Horstman, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office, told the Daily Beast that law enforcement routinely checks IDs at shelters.

“While we are checking, if we see someone with an active warrant we have to place them under arrest,” she stated, adding that getting arrested at a Polk County hurricane shelter is not the fault of authorities.

Horstman remained unmoved by concerns that the policy endangers the lives of people with minor offenses.

“That is a risk a person would run,” she told The Daily Beast. “I think it is much safer to be in our jail than to expose yourself to a Category 5 storm.”

SOURCE:  The Daily Beast

SEE ALSO:

Houston’s Poor Black Community Among Hurricane Harvey’s Most Vulnerable Victims

Joel Osteen Denies Closing Church To Harvey Flood Victims

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

42 photos Launch gallery

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Continue reading Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Florida Sheriff Under Fire For Dangerous Hurricane Shelter Policy was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close