Wait, What? British Airways Magazine Thinks Lupita Nyong’o Is From Wakanda

Lupita Nyong’o is an incredible gifted and convincing actress…which could be the only explanation we can think of for someone believing that the Black Panther actress is actually from the fictional world of Wakanda.
The British Airways magazine High Life featured Nyong’o in a recent issue. The magazine is made available to every on-flight passenger and, in this case, it’s spreading some faulty information.
Nyong’o photo was featured along with other celebrities and for each one, the magazine listed their name, a fun title, and where they are from. Along with Nyong’o picture, the publication featured a caption reading, “The Marvel: Lupita Nyong’o (Wakanda),” The Huffington Post reports.
The actress’ upcoming Black Panther movie is based off the Marvel comic book series, which is set in the fictional African nation of Wakanda. Either High Life has super fans who can wait for the upcoming superhero movie or they truly think Nyong’o is from a real place called Wakanda. High Life, indeed:
Nyong’o was born in Mexico and raised in Kenya. We doubt she’ll have Wakanda family reunions anytime soon.
SOURCE: The Huffington Post
