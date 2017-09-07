Eric Garner, Michael Brown and Tamir Rice were killed by law enforcement. The system failed them.
On Saturday, August 26, NFL Player and Super Bowl Champion Michael Bennett’s name could have been another added to the growing list of Black people fatally harmed by law enforcement. TMZ obtained footage of Las Vegas police officers arresting the athlete during an alleged racially charged encounter.
After the blockbuster boxing Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor bout, Bennett was stopped and racially profiled by Las Vegas cops, according to a public note he released on Twitter on Wednesday, September 6. In the note, Bennett claims he heard what sounded like gun shots and ran for cover like everyone else, but the officers singled him out and pointed their guns at him.
One officer even said that if Bennett moved, he’d “blow his f-cking head off.”
Read Bennett’s terrifying account of what happened below.
SOURCE: TMZ
Police Threaten To Blow Michael Bennett’s ‘F-cking Head Off’ In Horrible Racist Account was originally published on newsone.com