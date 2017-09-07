NYFWNoir: Kim Kardashian Wears Laquan Smith To Day One Of New York Fashion Week

Fashion killa Kim Kardashian West took a break from motherhood and showed up sans Kanye West to the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Collection looking HAUTE. She wasn’t playing with us today, y’all.

While most celebs and influencers wear the actual designer to their show, Kim Kardashian definitely was a conversation starter wearing a PVC LaQuan Smith dress. We reached out to LaQuan Smith, but at time of publication we could not determine if this was a custom piece inspired by his F/W 2017 collection or if she just sneak peeked a piece from his new collection!

Either way this is a huge sign of support from Mrs. West and a positive way to support designers of color.

Kim looks absolutely stunning and while you can’t get this exact look, you can shop similar looks.

Try this trumpet sleeve $350.00 Elisa PVC dress by LaQuan Smith for a great Fall look.

If you want to go on and do a full Kim K. esq look, you definitely need this $295.00 Lea PVC mini dress and since winter is coming, pair it with these $650.00 sexy thigh high PVC boots.

Kim served us beauty slayage in the form of platinum blonde hair, defined brows, and a nude lip. We’re here for it!

This is not the first time that Kim Kardashian West or her family have worn LaQuan Smith. He’s one of our personal favorites, too!

