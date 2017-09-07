Hurricane Irma Marches Toward US After Devastating Caribbean Islands

Preparations are ramping up in the southeastern United States after one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes caused death and massive destruction to several Caribbean islands.

Hurricane Irma kills at least 8 & injures 23 in French Caribbean island territories, France's interior minister says https://t.co/LNPuLHlKDZ pic.twitter.com/Si9euHAqHO — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 7, 2017

ABC News reports that Hurricane Irama, with sustained winds of 180 mph, caused at least nine deaths by Thursday morning.

Most powerful Atlantic storms https://t.co/kCAdxr7CUd — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 7, 2017

On Wednesday, Irma battered beautiful islands that are popular vacation destinations. Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda said Barbuda “is literally a rubble,” CNN reported. An estimated 90 percent of the structures on the islands are destroyed.

“The entire housing stock was damaged. It is just a total devastation,” he said, adding that residents of Barbuda, where there’s one confirmed fatality, have no water or phone service.

Hurricane Irma destroyed government buildings, tore roofs off houses and left islands without power in the Caribbean https://t.co/DUVt4Xj1wu pic.twitter.com/9YQQ4kub7r — CNN (@CNN) September 7, 2017

These are the first images from Barbuda after Hurricane #Irma's direct hit earlier today — the strongest landfall in Atlantic history. pic.twitter.com/LTM2ql7SFf — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) September 7, 2017

Officials in Puerto Rico said about 1 million residents are without power, and more than 56, 000 have no drinkable water, NBC News reported.

“We've all been in hurricanes before, but have never felt anything like this before. It feels seismic." https://t.co/D2uqHTphpY — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 7, 2017

Irma is expected to strike the Dominican Republic early Thursday. Coastal areas of the southeast United States will feel the effects of the powerful storm later in the day.

SOURCE: ABC News, CNN, NBC News

