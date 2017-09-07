Colin Kaepernick may be in between jobs right now, but he’s making use of his free time by giving back.
The former 49ers quarterback recently donated $33,000 to 100 Suits for 100 Men, a New York City-based organization that helps formerly incarcerated men and women get jobs by hooking them up with clothes for interviews, job training, and haircuts.
“We’re very appreciative and the money is going to support the work that we do throughout the city,” Kevin Livingston, the president and founder of the six-year-old organization told DNA Info.
According to Kaep’s website, the money will be used to buy suits, gas for weekly trips, books, office supplies, and even dry cleaning and tailoring.
Back in May, the 29-year-old baller kicked off the partnership with a donation of 50 suits.
Kaep has also joined forces with J. Cole’s The Dreamville Foundation to help support the youth and give them the tools they need to build successful careers.
As he continues to help the communities around America, other athletes are extending his protest against police violence by speaking out and sometimes sitting or kneeling during the National Anthem, including Martellus and Michael Bennett, and Marshawn Lynch. And with the NFL season around the corner, there’s no telling who else will make their voice heard under the bright lights of prime time football.
SOURCE: DNAinfo New York
Colin Kaepernick Donates $33K To Help Formerly Incarcerated Men & Women Get Jobs was originally published on newsone.com