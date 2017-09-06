‘Way Over The Line:’ Jason Whitlock Slammed for Mocking Colin Kaepernick

Photo by

‘Way Over The Line:’ Jason Whitlock Slammed for Mocking Colin Kaepernick

Twitter was outraged at a White impersonator wearing an afro wig.


F ox Sports 1 anchor Jason Whitlock was lambasted by social media users Tuesday night for mocking Colin Kaepernick with a White impersonator wearing an afro wig on his show Speak For YourselfThe Hollywood Reporter reported.

Outraged Twitter users condemned the racially charged incident featuring a smiling Whitlock and the impersonator — who also wore Kaepernick’s San Fransisco 49ers  jersey while appearing to mimic a Black Power Movement gesture — amid a national controversy over whether the apparently blackballed quarterback will return to the NFL.

Kaepernick, who is a free agent, reinvigorated discussions about racism when he refused to stand and began to kneel during the National Anthem last season. His headline-making kneeling protests was designed to bring attention to the treatment of Blacks, especially at the hands of police, and overall social justice.

Whitlock and his panel of guests discussed Kaepernick, his protests as well as his NFL prospects before introducing the impersonator.

The editor-in-chief of Black Sports Online, ripped Whitlock for the shocking stunt.

“I know FS1 is touting out alternative style shows, but this was way over the line and offensive to a lot of people,” Robert Littal wrote on Black Sports Online. “Even if you don’t care for Colin Kaepernick, don’t mock the black power movement, don’t mock our hairstyles, because without those people fighting for us doing the Civil Rights Movement, Jason Whitlock wouldn’t be afforded the opportunity to disrespect his people so much.”

Many Twitter users followed Littal’s example in criticizing Whitlock.

SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter, Black Sports Online

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. We honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

