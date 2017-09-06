‘Way Over The Line:’ Jason Whitlock Slammed for Mocking Colin Kaepernick

F ox Sports 1 anchor Jason Whitlock was lambasted by social media users Tuesday night for mocking Colin Kaepernick with a White impersonator wearing an afro wig on his show Speak For Yourself, The Hollywood Reporter reported.
Outraged Twitter users condemned the racially charged incident featuring a smiling Whitlock and the impersonator — who also wore Kaepernick’s San Fransisco 49ers jersey while appearing to mimic a Black Power Movement gesture — amid a national controversy over whether the apparently blackballed quarterback will return to the NFL.
Kaepernick, who is a free agent, reinvigorated discussions about racism when he refused to stand and began to kneel during the National Anthem last season. His headline-making kneeling protests was designed to bring attention to the treatment of Blacks, especially at the hands of police, and overall social justice.
Whitlock and his panel of guests discussed Kaepernick, his protests as well as his NFL prospects before introducing the impersonator.
The editor-in-chief of Black Sports Online, ripped Whitlock for the shocking stunt.
“I know FS1 is touting out alternative style shows, but this was way over the line and offensive to a lot of people,” Robert Littal wrote on Black Sports Online. “Even if you don’t care for Colin Kaepernick, don’t mock the black power movement, don’t mock our hairstyles, because without those people fighting for us doing the Civil Rights Movement, Jason Whitlock wouldn’t be afforded the opportunity to disrespect his people so much.”
Many Twitter users followed Littal’s example in criticizing Whitlock.
SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter, Black Sports Online
SEE ALSO:
Twitter Responds To Ray Lewis’s Claim That Kaepernick Girlfriend’s Tweet Killed Ravens Deal
The Wake Up: Obama’s Heated DACA Response, Cam Newton On Kaepernick, Lil Uzi Vert Drops New Video
10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence
10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence
1. Stand for something, or fall for anything.Source:Getty 1 of 4
2. Leader of the pack.Source:Getty 2 of 4
3. “It is our duty to fight for our freedom.”- Assata ShakurSource:Getty 3 of 4
4. Dignity, Pride, Roots.Source:Getty 4 of 4
‘Way Over The Line:’ Jason Whitlock Slammed for Mocking Colin Kaepernick was originally published on newsone.com