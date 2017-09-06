Twitter Responds To Ray Lewis’ Claim That Kaepernick Girlfriend’s Tweet Killed Ravens Deal

Many are doubtful that there’s any truth to the claim that a disparaging tweet ended a chance for Colin Kaepernick to play football this season.
Former Baltimore Ravens player Ray Lewis said Tuesday that the Ravens were “going to close a deal” to sign the free-agent until the quarterback’s girlfriend posted a racially insulting tweet, the Baltimore Sun reports.
Here are some responses to that claim:
Lewis said he disagrees with the way Kaepernick has conducted his protest of racial injustice—by kneeling during the national anthem—but has been working on his behalf behind the scenes.
“Then, his girl [Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend] goes out and put out this racist gesture and doesn’t know we are in the back office about to try to get this guy signed,” he said on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.”
The post by radio host Nessa Diab depicts Lewis as the loyal house slave (played by Samuel L. Jackson) in “Django Unchanged” and Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti as the plantation owner (played by Leonardo DiCaprio).
According to The Sun, Diab posted the tweet one day after Lewis posted this video advising Kaepernick to focus on playing football.
ESPN reported that the Ravens became interested in Kaepernick at the beginning of training camp after its veteran quarterback Joe Flacco informed the head coach about a back injury. The team’s president confirmed that the Ravens were in direct contact with Kaepernick, who has been blackballed by other teams over displeasure from fans and sponsors with his protest.
The Sun did not receive a response from the Ravens to its inquiry about Lewis’ comments.
SOURCE: Baltimore Sun, ESPN
SEE ALSO:
Ray Lewis Criticizes Black Lives Matter Movement For Silence On Black-On-Black Crime
Aaron Rodgers Supports Colin Kaepernick: I Think He Should Be On A Roster Right Now
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a KissSource:Getty 1 of 42
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a storySource:Getty 2 of 42
3. Michelle and Barack KissSource:Getty 3 of 42
4. Michelle and BarackSource:Getty 4 of 42
5. First Family PortraitSource:Getty 5 of 42
6. Two TermsSource:Getty 6 of 42
7. Michelle and Barack host a State DinnerSource:Getty 7 of 42
8. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 8 of 42
9. The Obamas on Air Force OneSource:Getty 9 of 42
10. The First Family in LondonSource:Getty 10 of 42
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 11 of 42
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State DinnerSource:Getty 12 of 42
13. Turkey PardoningSource:Getty 13 of 42
14. Sunday ChurchSource:Getty 14 of 42
15. Gobble, GobbleSource:Getty 15 of 42
16. Malia Obama, the First DaughterSource:Getty 16 of 42
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ObamaSource:Getty 17 of 42
18. A Family AffairSource:Getty 18 of 42
19. Flashback To The Old DaysSource:Pete Souza 19 of 42
20. Happy Birthday!Source:Getty 20 of 42
21. Candidly AwesomeSource:Pete Souza 21 of 42
22. Historic First FamilySource:Getty 22 of 42
23. Ice Cream TreatSource:Getty 23 of 42
24. TV TimeSource:Pete Souza 24 of 42
25. Always Giving BackSource:Getty 25 of 42
26. A Christmas StorySource:Getty 26 of 42
27. Hawaii Trip!Source:Getty 27 of 42
28. Obama Loves Team USA & His WifeSource:Getty 28 of 42
29. Malia and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 29 of 42
30. Michelle Plays on a BikeSource:Getty 30 of 42
31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & MaliaSource:Getty 31 of 42
32. Reading TimeSource:Pete Souza 32 of 42
33. Family SupportSource:Getty 33 of 42
34. The Sister SelfieSource:Pete Souza 34 of 42
35. Supporting MomSource:Pete Souza 35 of 42
36. Giving Back On MLK DaySource:Getty 36 of 42
37. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource:Getty 37 of 42
38. Always Supporting Small BusinessesSource:Getty 38 of 42
39. Obama SwaggerSource:Getty 39 of 42
40. Laughs & TurkeysSource:Getty 40 of 42
41. Christmas With The ObamasSource:Getty 41 of 42
42. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource:Pete Souza 42 of 42
Twitter Responds To Ray Lewis’ Claim That Kaepernick Girlfriend’s Tweet Killed Ravens Deal was originally published on newsone.com