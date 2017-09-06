Original-ADWNews
Home > Original-ADWNews

#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Breathe Life Into Your Fall/Winter Wardrobe With Hats


0 reads
Leave a comment
April Watts fashion

Source: Jaxon Photo Group

Never underestimate the ability of a good accessory to breathe life into your wardrobe. You will purchase far less clothing when you use creativity in styling and accessorizing, and hats are a good way to spruce up last year’s wardrobe while you incorporate new items.

Follow Me at @AprilWattsLive For More Fashion Ideas & Style Tips

Don’t be afraid to go with rich colors like this scarlet wool fedora  or opt to make a bold statement like this sheared mink trapper hat with silver fox trim.

April Watts fashion

Source: Jaxon Photo Group

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Hats are useful for far more than bad hair days; they’re like defibrillators for your wardrobe. Be sure to add a few hats to your list of “must haves” for Fall.

SEE ALSO:

#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Breathe Life Into Your Fall/Winter Wardrobe With Hats was originally published on elev8.com

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close