Never underestimate the ability of a good accessory to breathe life into your wardrobe. You will purchase far less clothing when you use creativity in styling and accessorizing, and hats are a good way to spruce up last year’s wardrobe while you incorporate new items.
Follow Me at @AprilWattsLive For More Fashion Ideas & Style Tips
Don’t be afraid to go with rich colors like this scarlet wool fedora or opt to make a bold statement like this sheared mink trapper hat with silver fox trim.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Hats are useful for far more than bad hair days; they’re like defibrillators for your wardrobe. Be sure to add a few hats to your list of “must haves” for Fall.
SEE ALSO:
#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Breathe Life Into Your Fall/Winter Wardrobe With Hats was originally published on elev8.com