Sela Marley is all grown up! The daughter of legendary singer Lauryn Hill and granddaughter of reggae icon Bob Marley made an appearance at the GQ’s Annual Man of the Year Awards last night.

Looking like a spitting image of her mother, Selah wore a silver designed Hugo Boss dress that was almost floor length. The sleeveless dress came with a complimentary neck line while giving off a stylishly shimmering effect.

Up close, the 18-year old’s beauty glows even more, with makeup that only accentuates her high cheek bones and almond shaped eyes. Her jewelry was also classy and simple, with a silver necklace and dangling earrings, giving her a royal look for the night. And of course, her mini-afro is flawless!

Selah just released her new single, “Breathe“. Check it out when you have a moment! In the meantime, your vote is needed on her silver look. Take our poll below!

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Selah Marley Is The Boss At the GQ Awards In London was originally published on hellobeautiful.com