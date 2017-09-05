Peach Cobbler is the Best of Summer’s Bounty

It’s amazing to realize that we’re in the final stretch before the end of summer is upon us. I love the fall season and can’t deny that I’m eagerly anticipating a respite from the heat and humidity that overhangs this time of the year. However, there are some things about summer that I will absolutely miss long after the air-conditioned days and al fresco nights are no more. And the season’s bounty is one of them. In my (humble) opinion, one of the absolute best things about Summer is the vibrant, seasonal food that makes its mark on our culinary landscapes.

Stone fruit fits squarely into that mix, and my undisputed favorites remain peaches, plums, and nectarines. Whether grilled, roasted, fresh, or transformed into other-worldly ice cream, crumbles, tarts, cobblers, jams, pies, and more, they count as little jewels of which I rarely get enough. And scrumptious, homemade peach cobbler remains a prime example of unabashed indulgence.

Perfectly crisp, yet ripened, fragrant peaches make their way from the market, into my kitchen, into my oven, and finally into my mouth and tummy, for one satisfyingly good peach cobbler. It’s the best of summer’s bounty without question.

Happy Eating!

Peach Cobbler

Ingredients:

6 large peaches, peeled and cut into thin wedges

1/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon cornstarch

For the biscuit topping:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 stick cold, unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1/4 cup boiling water

Method:

Cook peaches:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Toss peaches with sugar, lemon juice and cornstarch in a 2qt. non-reactive baking dish and bake in the middle of the oven for 10 minutes.

Making topping while peaches bake:

Stir together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Blend in butter with fingertips or a pastry blender until mixture resembles course meal. Stir in water until just combined.

Remove peaches from oven and drop spoonful’s of topping over them. Bake in the middle of oven until topping is golden, about 25 minutes. (Topping will spread as it bakes.) Enjoy!

Dawn M. Richards is the founder of the food and lifestyle brand, D.M.R. Fine Foods. With her food passion leading the way, Dawn shares recipes, travel stories, fashion, entertainment and lifestyle features on dmrfinefoods.blogspot.com and other media outlets, while maintaining a career as a FORTUNE 500 legal executive.