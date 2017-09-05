Omarosa Kept Away From Trump As John Kelly Limits Oval Office Access

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has been limiting the interaction between President Donald Trump and White House advisor Omarosa Manigault, according to The Daily Beast.
Manigault has been reportedly “triggering” Trump by feeding him with unvetted news reports that many times distract the president’s attention from matters that Kelly considers much more pressing. The Director of Public Communication in the Office of the Public Liaison has been one of several White House officials who have casually bombarded the president with negative news reports that often result in him making impromptu brash and outlandish statements, the Daily Beast reported.
In response, Kelly has reportedly kept Manigault away from Trump as much as possible.
“When Gen. Kelly is talking about clamping down on access to the Oval, she’s patient zero,” an unnamed “source close to the Trump administration” told The Daily Beast. “He is, however, thrilled that he has been able to stop staffers including Omarosa from bolting into the Oval Office and triggering the president with White House [palace] intrigue stories.”
Even with the measures that Kelly has taken to cut off Manigault from Trump, she is reportedly still part of a group of friends and advisors that the president contacts through his private cell phone.
Aside from her communications role with the Office of Public Liaison, Manigault was tasked with handling African-American outreach for the Trump administration. The former Apprentice star was asked a series of questions about her White House role as it pertains to Black people during a controversial appearance on a panel at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in New Orleans last month. That turned into a sparring session with panel moderator and veteran journalist Ed Gordon, who peppered her with a line of questioning that she insisted was “too aggressive.” Manigault’s presence at the convention also prompted several activists and journalists in the room to stand and turn their back to her as she spoke on the panel.
SOURCE: The Daily Beast
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 2242 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 3443 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 2744 of 46
45. DeJuan Guillory, 2745 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 2746 of 46
