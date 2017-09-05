Killer Mike to host ONE Musicfest’s Atlanta Mayoral Candidate Forum

Atlanta rapper, activist and unofficial ambassador, Killer Mike (born Michael Render), talk showhost, Shelley Wynters, scholar and educator, Dr. Jocelyn Wilson, and ONE Musicfest founder, Jason “J” Carter will host the ONE Musicfest 2017 Atlanta Mayoral Forum on Tuesday, September 5th, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 9 pm at the Loudermilk Center Conference Center.

The Forum will give locals the opportunity to meet with civic leaders, learn what it takes to shape our city, and ask questions about the people and organizations that call Atlanta home.



Confirmed attendees:

Cathy Woolard, Ceaser Mitchell, John Eaves, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Kwanza Hall, Mary Norwood, Michael Sterling, Peter Aman & Vincent Fort.

Photo Credit: E.Vucci/AP

Also On Atlanta Daily World: