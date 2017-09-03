What You Need To Know About West Indian Day Parade 2017

scores of revelers are expected to gather in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, to attend New York City’s annual West Indian American Day Carnival, a festive event that celebrates the culture and history of the Caribbean.

If you’re planning to attend the parade, here are a few things to know beforehand.

J’Ouvert

J’Ouvert, the morning street carnival that happens before the parade, will kick off at 6:00 a.m. on Monday. During the crack of dawn celebration, there will be lots of live authentic Caribbean music, dancing, and paint, powder, and oil thrown throughout the event. J’Ouvert will end at 10:00 a.m. and the parade will commence at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Parade Route

The parade route, which is two miles, will stretch along Crown Heights’ Eastern Parkway. Schenectady Avenue and Grand Army Plaza will be its starting and finishing points. It will also go down Flatbush Avenue. With the parade comes several street closures. NBC News reports the streets listed below will be closed off between 11:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.:

Buffalo Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Rutland Road

Rochester Avenue between East New York and Sterling Place

Ralph Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

East New York Avenue between Howard Avenue and Utica Avenue

Eastern Parkway between Howard Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Caton Avenue

Ocean Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Parkside Avenue

Butler Place between Grand Army Plaza and Sterling Place

St Johns Place between Underhill Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

Rockaway Parkway between East New York Avenue and Rutland Road

Parkside Avenue between Park Circle and Flatbush Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard

Empire Boulevard between Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue

Nostrand Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Linden Boulevard

Lincoln Place between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

What To Bring

According to the Metro, over one million people come out to attend the parade each year, which means there will be heightened security by the New York Police Department. Alcohol and weapons are not permitted in the parade and there will reportedly be several checkpoints along the route.

