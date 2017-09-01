‘Money Moves:’ Harlem Teacher Makes ‘Bodak Yellow’ Lesson Plan

T here’s a new viral sensation circulating social media, and perhaps you’ve already seen it. If not, behold: a class of beautiful brown children losing their minds to an educational remix of Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow.”

Erica Buddington—a sixth grade teacher at Harlem’s Capital Preparatory School—wrote the remix to help her students prepare for a geography test. She tweeted the video on Friday, and y’all know how social media works: one second it was getting thousands of retweets, and the next Cardi B was bigging it up.

“Students were tapping the song on the desk and yelling out quotes from it,” Buddington told The Huffington Post. “They already knew the song, so I revamped it so they could retain continents, oceans, and hemispheres.”

Rapped a map version of #BodakYellow for my babies today. pic.twitter.com/W9iJdzTtdP — Erica Buddington (@ericabuddington) August 25, 2017

“It’s LIT I LOVE THIS ❤️BODAK yellow,” Cardi B later said on Instagram. “Maaannn I wish my teacher did a educational remix to get your freak on when I was in school Dear Miss teacher ….you need a raise .”

Buddington says she was “shocked” by the overwhelming response, and she initially shared the clip to get feedback from fellow educators. We’re also happy to report her entire class passed with flying colors. According to an interview with BuzzFeed, her students showed a 92 percent proficiency on a standard map quiz compared to their previous 60 percent.

One time for the kids!

Oh—and in case you’re trying to master these bars, she’s since shared the lyrics. #ShareTheWealth

For the folks that are asking for the lyrics. Educators we should always share the wealth. #culturallyrelevantteaching pic.twitter.com/Ecys9k7D27 — Erica Buddington (@ericabuddington) August 25, 2017

SOURCE: The Huffington Post, Buzzfeed

