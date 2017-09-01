GET THE LOOK: Octavia Spencer Is Laced In High Fashion For Venice Film Festival

Octavia Spencer is at the Venice Film Festival and she’s been looking lovely in lace wearing her favorite designer, Tadashi Shoji. While a bevy of designers are currently rushing to design for plus-size women, Tadashi Shoji has consistently been designing for women up to a size 18. Also recognizing and understanding women’s bodies, when you are on the Tadashi Shoji site, while it’s normal to shop by color and size, they also allow you to shop by silhouette (giving you the option to look at pieces that will only look flattering on your body type).

Octavia Spencer consistently wears Tadashi Shoji and while doing rounds at the Venice Film Festival is no exception. The Hidden Figures actress arrived to the Venice Film Festival in peplum perfection wearing this lace number. The lace top with solid skirt is perfect. Peplum is great go-to option for women that want to either provide more curves to their shape or hide a little belly. While you can’t get this exact look on site, you can shop this $408.00 lace sheath ‘Rosina‘ dress and get into some lace and velvet action perfect for Fall 2017. Personally, I’ve also been feeling peplum hems, which also adds dimension and shape to your lower half. This ASOS dress is perfect (and under $40.00!) to mix the lace and peplum hem trend.

Octavia also gave us a dreamy look, rocking a $498.00 nude and navy tea length cocktail dress with lace overlay and jersey cotton lining for comfort. She looks romantic! I love that she paired with one-strap navy heels and kept her nails nude in color. This crochet lace midi dress can give you a similar look, for the fraction of the price.

We’re loving the detailing of this dress!

Beauties, when you shop these looks, tag us so we can see!

