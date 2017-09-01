Fund Inspired By Philando Castile Pays For Student Lunches In Minnesota

Children who don’t qualify for free lunch but live in financially strapped families often cannot afford to pay for school meals. A new fund to inspired by Philando Castile, a former school cafeteria supervisor, will help to ensure those students don’t go hungry.
WCCO-TV reports that an effort is underway to raise funds for Philando Feeds the Children, which has surpassed its 10,000 goal.
Castile, who worked at the J.J. Hill Montessori school cafeteria, was fatally shot during a traffic stop in July 2016 by a St. Anthony, Minnesota police officer who was acquitted.
“When a student couldn’t pay for their lunch, a lot of times (Castile) actually paid for their lunch out of his own pocket,” Stacy Koppen, nutritional services director for St. Paul Public Schools, told the CBS News affiliate.
Koppen added that elementary school students pay about $400 a year for lunch, and many families cannot afford that price tag.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, children and adults were “food insecure” in about 7.8 percent of American households in 2015, that amounts to about 3 million households.
Pam Fergus, a professor at Inver Hills Community College who teaches a Diversity and Ethics course, launched the fundraising campaign.
Fergus told the news outlet that she didn’t think people would contribute more than about $5,000 to the fund, which reached $12,710 by Friday morning—with 90 days remaining in the campaign.
Castile’s mother, Valerie Castile, told WCCO that she will match the final fundraising total. The Castile family reached a $3 million settlement with St. Anthony for her son’s death.
“She said the only thing I want for my son is for people to remember him with honor and dignity,” Fergus said, recalling a conversation to WCCO that she had with Valerie Castile.
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 2242 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 3443 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 2744 of 46
45. DeJuan Guillory, 2745 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 2746 of 46
Fund Inspired By Philando Castile Pays For Student Lunches In Minnesota was originally published on newsone.com