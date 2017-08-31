Black Pioneers, Counter-Revolutions and the Associated Negro Press: An Afternoon with Dr. Gerald Horne

The Baton Foundation, Inc., in partnership with the Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture and History, will host a lecture and book signing featuring historian Gerald Horne on September 3 from 3-5 p.m.

Dr. Horne is the John J. and Rebecca Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston. His many books include Black Revolutionary: William Patterson and the Globalization of the African American Freedom Struggle. He is a recipient of the Ida B. Wells and Cheikh Anta Diop Award for Outstanding Scholarship and Leadership in Africana Studies.

Horne will use his recently published book, The Rise and Fall of the Associated Negro Press: Claude Barnett’s Pan-African News and the Jim Crow Paradox (University of Illinois Press), as a point of departure to talk about a broad range of topics from U.S. colonial history through the modern Civil Rights Movement up to contemporary global issues. Among the topics to be covered in Dr. Horne’s lecture are: the unspoken motives behind the Revolutionary War; white supremacy; the American Civil War; William L. Patterson; Shirley Graham and W.E.B. DuBois; Paul Robeson; the labor movement; and the Associated Negro Press and Claude Barnett. Dr. Horne also will share his thoughts on the state of Black people today.

Horne is renowned for his impeccable scholarship and his dedication to reframing misrepresented history is unparalleled in our times. Known for his far-reaching and unapologetic research as well as for his probing analysis, Horne walks in the tradition of W.E.B. DuBois, Dr. John Henrik Clarke, and Dr. Yosef Ben-Jochannan (Dr. Ben). After the lecture, there will be Q & A with the author and a book signing.

