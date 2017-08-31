Afundraising effort collected more than $75,000 in nine hours by Thursday morning for a 3-year-old Texas girl whose mother is a victim of Hurricane Harvey.
Harvey, now a tropical storm, has taken dozens of lives. But the tragic death of Colette Sulcer and her young daughter’s survival is bringing tears to many eyes.
The New York Times reports that rescuers patrolling in a boat around Beaumont, Texas on Tuesday spotted Jordyn Grace desperately holding on to her mother’s body.
According to the Beaumont Police Department, as the water level rose, Sulcer, 41, decided to pull her vehicle into a parking lot and left it there. What happened next is unclear, but the raging water swept them into a canal, the newspaper reported.
Jordyn was recovering in a Beaumont hospital when the traumatized child explained what happened to relatives.
“Mama was saying her prayers,” the little girl to a family member, who said it was a miracle that she survived, The Times said.
Sulcer’s cousin, Vanessa Jackson, told the newspaper that the family’s goal is to calm Jordyn. “We just need to be focused now on little Jordyn, who experienced something none of us should,” she added.
Activist Michael Skolnik launched the GoFundMe page, which has a goal of raising $100,000.
“I don’t know this young girl or her family, but I feel the necessity to help them out during these very difficult times,” Skolnik wrote, who said he’s “broken hearted” from the tragedy.
He pledged to ensure that the funds go toward Jordyn’s education and support.
SOURCE: New York Times, GoFundMe
3-Year-Old Receives $75,000 In Donations After Mom Dies In Harvey Flooding was originally published on newsone.com