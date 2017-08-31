3-Year-Old Receives $75,000 In Donations After Mom Dies In Harvey Flooding

Afundraising effort collected more than $75,000 in nine hours by Thursday morning for a 3-year-old Texas girl whose mother is a victim of Hurricane Harvey.

Harvey, now a tropical storm, has taken dozens of lives. But the tragic death of Colette Sulcer and her young daughter’s survival is bringing tears to many eyes.

The New York Times reports that rescuers patrolling in a boat around Beaumont, Texas on Tuesday spotted Jordyn Grace desperately holding on to her mother’s body.

A Go Fund Me was launched for 3-Year-Old Jordyn Grace found clinging to her mother's body during #HurricaneHarvey: https://t.co/SB3U4SuNEX pic.twitter.com/5HZQDnfm8F — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) August 31, 2017

According to the Beaumont Police Department, as the water level rose, Sulcer, 41, decided to pull her vehicle into a parking lot and left it there. What happened next is unclear, but the raging water swept them into a canal, the newspaper reported.

Jordyn was recovering in a Beaumont hospital when the traumatized child explained what happened to relatives.

“Mama was saying her prayers,” the little girl to a family member, who said it was a miracle that she survived, The Times said.

Sulcer’s cousin, Vanessa Jackson, told the newspaper that the family’s goal is to calm Jordyn. “We just need to be focused now on little Jordyn, who experienced something none of us should,” she added.

Activist Michael Skolnik launched the GoFundMe page, which has a goal of raising $100,000.

I am in tears. In 35 minutes, you have donated over $11,092 for precious 3 yr old Jordyn Grace. I am speechless. https://t.co/fOXXDAbESn pic.twitter.com/hPZ011FP7C — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) August 31, 2017

“I don’t know this young girl or her family, but I feel the necessity to help them out during these very difficult times,” Skolnik wrote, who said he’s “broken hearted” from the tragedy.

He pledged to ensure that the funds go toward Jordyn’s education and support.

SOURCE: New York Times, GoFundMe

SEE ALSO:

14 Heartbreaking Photos Of The Chaos Hurricane Harvey Has Caused In Texas

Can Ben Carson And HUD Actually Help Houston Harvey Victims?

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 42 photos Launch gallery Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss Source:Getty 1 of 42 2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story Source:Getty 2 of 42 3. Michelle and Barack Kiss Source:Getty 3 of 42 4. Michelle and Barack Source:Getty 4 of 42 5. First Family Portrait Source:Getty 5 of 42 6. Two Terms Source:Getty 6 of 42 7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner Source:Getty 7 of 42 8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Source:Getty 8 of 42 9. The Obamas on Air Force One Source:Getty 9 of 42 10. The First Family in London Source:Getty 10 of 42 11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 11 of 42 12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner Source:Getty 12 of 42 13. Turkey Pardoning Source:Getty 13 of 42 14. Sunday Church Source:Getty 14 of 42 15. Gobble, Gobble Source:Getty 15 of 42 16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter Source:Getty 16 of 42 17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama Source:Getty 17 of 42 18. A Family Affair Source:Getty 18 of 42 19. Flashback To The Old Days Source:Pete Souza 19 of 42 20. Happy Birthday! Source:Getty 20 of 42 21. Candidly Awesome Source:Pete Souza 21 of 42 22. Historic First Family Source:Getty 22 of 42 23. Ice Cream Treat Source:Getty 23 of 42 24. TV Time Source:Pete Souza 24 of 42 25. Always Giving Back Source:Getty 25 of 42 26. A Christmas Story Source:Getty 26 of 42 27. Hawaii Trip! Source:Getty 27 of 42 28. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife Source:Getty 28 of 42 29. Malia and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 29 of 42 30. Michelle Plays on a Bike Source:Getty 30 of 42 31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia Source:Getty 31 of 42 32. Reading Time Source:Pete Souza 32 of 42 33. Family Support Source:Getty 33 of 42 34. The Sister Selfie Source:Pete Souza 34 of 42 35. Supporting Mom Source:Pete Souza 35 of 42 36. Giving Back On MLK Day Source:Getty 36 of 42 37. Obamas Give Back To The Community Source:Getty 37 of 42 38. Always Supporting Small Businesses Source:Getty 38 of 42 39. Obama Swagger Source:Getty 39 of 42 40. Laughs & Turkeys Source:Getty 40 of 42 41. Christmas With The Obamas Source:Getty 41 of 42 42. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma Source:Pete Souza 42 of 42 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

3-Year-Old Receives $75,000 In Donations After Mom Dies In Harvey Flooding was originally published on newsone.com