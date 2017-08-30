Young, Un-Gifted And Wack: Tomi Lahren Takes Lack Of Talent To Fox News

This (sort of) just in: Tomi Lahren Tomato Lozenge has a new job as a Fox News contributor. Can’t really call this news since you—like most of Team CASSIUS—probably saw this coming, but it is our duty to report information as it comes, so alas, here we are.

Lozenge’s new position was announced Wednesday afternoon, and according to Variety, the problematic pundit starts ASAP. If the conservative media “darling’s” tweet isn’t fake news, she will be appearing on air with Sean Hannity tonight at 10 p.m. EST… so get your televisions/streaming platforms ready. Or, you know, don’t.

“I am blessed and honored to join the Fox News team,” she stated on Facebook. “This exciting new step will allow me to give voice to all the America-loving patriots who have had my back since day one. I will remain a solid and passionate advocate for you. Thank you for following me on my journey. I assure you, I will always stand up and speak out for our brave service members, our law enforcement community, our veterans and hardworking Americans from coast to coast.”

(Excuse us for a moment while we go vomit a little.)

The announcement comes about five months after Lozenge was permanently fired from The Blaze. If you recall, her fall from grace was sparked by an appearance on “The View,” during which she expressed her pro-choice views on abortion. The irony.

It just goes to show how far social media “stardom” (she has over 700,000 Twitter followers and close to 4.5 million likes on Facebook) can take you.

Oh, to be White and blonde in America.

SOURCE: Variety, Hollywood Reporter

SEE ALSO:

Trevor Noah Said This In Response To Tomi Lahren’s Suspension From The Blaze

Tomi Lahren Labels Herself The Voice Of Middle America On The View

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 42 photos Launch gallery Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss Source:Getty 1 of 42 2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story Source:Getty 2 of 42 3. Michelle and Barack Kiss Source:Getty 3 of 42 4. Michelle and Barack Source:Getty 4 of 42 5. First Family Portrait Source:Getty 5 of 42 6. Two Terms Source:Getty 6 of 42 7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner Source:Getty 7 of 42 8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Source:Getty 8 of 42 9. The Obamas on Air Force One Source:Getty 9 of 42 10. The First Family in London Source:Getty 10 of 42 11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 11 of 42 12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner Source:Getty 12 of 42 13. Turkey Pardoning Source:Getty 13 of 42 14. Sunday Church Source:Getty 14 of 42 15. Gobble, Gobble Source:Getty 15 of 42 16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter Source:Getty 16 of 42 17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama Source:Getty 17 of 42 18. A Family Affair Source:Getty 18 of 42 19. Flashback To The Old Days Source:Pete Souza 19 of 42 20. Happy Birthday! Source:Getty 20 of 42 21. Candidly Awesome Source:Pete Souza 21 of 42 22. Historic First Family Source:Getty 22 of 42 23. Ice Cream Treat Source:Getty 23 of 42 24. TV Time Source:Pete Souza 24 of 42 25. Always Giving Back Source:Getty 25 of 42 26. A Christmas Story Source:Getty 26 of 42 27. Hawaii Trip! Source:Getty 27 of 42 28. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife Source:Getty 28 of 42 29. Malia and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 29 of 42 30. Michelle Plays on a Bike Source:Getty 30 of 42 31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia Source:Getty 31 of 42 32. Reading Time Source:Pete Souza 32 of 42 33. Family Support Source:Getty 33 of 42 34. The Sister Selfie Source:Pete Souza 34 of 42 35. Supporting Mom Source:Pete Souza 35 of 42 36. Giving Back On MLK Day Source:Getty 36 of 42 37. Obamas Give Back To The Community Source:Getty 37 of 42 38. Always Supporting Small Businesses Source:Getty 38 of 42 39. Obama Swagger Source:Getty 39 of 42 40. Laughs & Turkeys Source:Getty 40 of 42 41. Christmas With The Obamas Source:Getty 41 of 42 42. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma Source:Pete Souza 42 of 42 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Young, Un-Gifted And Wack: Tomi Lahren Takes Lack Of Talent To Fox News was originally published on newsone.com