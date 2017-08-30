This (sort of) just in:
Tomi Lahren Tomato Lozenge has a new job as a Fox News contributor. Can’t really call this news since you—like most of Team CASSIUS—probably saw this coming, but it is our duty to report information as it comes, so alas, here we are.
Lozenge’s new position was announced Wednesday afternoon, and according to Variety, the problematic pundit starts ASAP. If the conservative media “darling’s” tweet isn’t fake news, she will be appearing on air with Sean Hannity tonight at 10 p.m. EST… so get your televisions/streaming platforms ready. Or, you know, don’t.
“I am blessed and honored to join the Fox News team,” she stated on Facebook. “This exciting new step will allow me to give voice to all the America-loving patriots who have had my back since day one. I will remain a solid and passionate advocate for you. Thank you for following me on my journey. I assure you, I will always stand up and speak out for our brave service members, our law enforcement community, our veterans and hardworking Americans from coast to coast.”
(Excuse us for a moment while we go vomit a little.)
The announcement comes about five months after Lozenge was permanently fired from The Blaze. If you recall, her fall from grace was sparked by an appearance on “The View,” during which she expressed her pro-choice views on abortion. The irony.
It just goes to show how far social media “stardom” (she has over 700,000 Twitter followers and close to 4.5 million likes on Facebook) can take you.
Oh, to be White and blonde in America.
SOURCE: Variety, Hollywood Reporter
Young, Un-Gifted And Wack: Tomi Lahren Takes Lack Of Talent To Fox News was originally published on newsone.com