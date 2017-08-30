Black Women’s Unequal Pay Preserved Under Trump Reversal Of Obama Rule

Efforts to narrow the wage gap are in peril, thanks to President Trump’s latest move to stall or reverse progress gained under President Obama.

Black women with full-time jobs earn 63 cents for every dollar that White men make, according to the National Women’s Law Center. Don’t expect that gap to close anytime soon under the current administration.

The Hill reports that Trump threw out an Obama-era rule that would have required companies to track and report wages paid by gender, race and ethnicity.

“It’s enormously burdensome. We don’t believe it would actually help us gather information about wage and employment discrimination,” Neomi Rao, administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, told The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.

Here’s how equal pay advocates responded on Twitter:

We condemn today's suspension of pay data collection rules. This undermines #EqualPay efforts in our country, harming women and minorities. pic.twitter.com/SpdZlrx67I — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) August 29, 2017

What a shameful move. This is a critical #equalpay initiative to address the persistent problem of race, sex, and ethnicity discrimination. https://t.co/6zTbnEgolr — Civil Rights (@civilrightsorg) August 30, 2017

Make no mistake about it – this is an anti-equal pay decision. https://t.co/DToX30Y49t — Fatima Goss Graves (@FGossGraves) August 29, 2017

President Obama announced the rule in January 2016, which would have gone into effect in the spring. It applied to companies with more than 100 employees. Those data would have been used to enforce equal pay law, according to NBC News.

Equal pay advocates praised the new requirement and considered it a significant move toward equality. “I think it can have a very galvanizing, conscious-raising effect on people,” Robyn Muncy, a women’s studies and history professor at the University of Maryland, told NBC.

A Pew Research Center study found that African Americans in 2015 earned just 75 percent as much as Whites in median hourly earnings. While Black women have struggled to close the pay gap, White women have made progress. In 1980, White women earned 60 cents for every dollar earned by White men, and closed the gap to 82 cents by 2015.

Well qualified Black women face unique obstacles to advancement in the workplace.

“Exceptional Black women are reminded on a daily basis that we may be pretty for a black girl, but not leadership material,” said Ellen McGirt of Fortune. “Or that while the bar has been lowered to accommodate us, we’re seen as too pushy.”

SOURCE: The Hill, Wall Street Journal, NBC News, Pew Research Center, Fortune

SEE ALSO:

‘Fight For Every Penny:’ Serena Williams Demands Better Pay For Black Women

5 Surprising Facts On The Wage Gap For Women Of Color