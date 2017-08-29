Joel Osteen’s First Black Pastor Defends Harvey Church Closing In Houston, Twitter Reacts

Pastor John Gray has taken off his gloves and going bare knuckles to defend Lakewood Church’s reputation.
The associate pastor is the first Black minister at Pastor Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Houston, which has come under scathing criticism for not opening its doors to people seeking shelter after Hurricane Harvey.
Pastor John, as parishioners call him, insisted on social media that Lakewood cannot take in any refugees from the storm because the flooded highways are blocking access to the church, an arena that was once the home of the NBA’s Houston Rockets. He insists that the facility is also flooded–which twitter users have disputed with widely circulated photographs.
He tweeted defensively: “For the people spreading lies about my church. If WE could get there WE WOULD OPEN THE DOORS.”
Earlier, Pastor John became confrontational with Twitter user Brad Ripka, who accused “the so-called Christian” minister of lying. The pastor told Ripka to call him a liar to his face.
In their exchange, Pastor John chastised Ripka of cursing but avoided answering the charge that photographs show that church has insignificant flood damage. Other Twitter users slammed the pastor for changing the subject.
Osteen has been under fire since Saturday. As the flood waters began to rise, the pastor said he’s praying for those who are suffering but declined to open his church—which can hold more than 16,000 people—as a haven to evacuees.
ABC News reported that Osteen released a statement on Monday evening, saying his church would “house people once shelters reach capacity.”
SOURCE: ABC News
SEE ALSO:
Houston’s Poor Black Community Among Hurricane Harvey’s Most Vulnerable Victims
Here Are Ways You Can Help Victims Of Hurricane Harvey
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a KissSource:Getty 1 of 42
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a storySource:Getty 2 of 42
3. Michelle and Barack KissSource:Getty 3 of 42
4. Michelle and BarackSource:Getty 4 of 42
5. First Family PortraitSource:Getty 5 of 42
6. Two TermsSource:Getty 6 of 42
7. Michelle and Barack host a State DinnerSource:Getty 7 of 42
8. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 8 of 42
9. The Obamas on Air Force OneSource:Getty 9 of 42
10. The First Family in LondonSource:Getty 10 of 42
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 11 of 42
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State DinnerSource:Getty 12 of 42
13. Turkey PardoningSource:Getty 13 of 42
14. Sunday ChurchSource:Getty 14 of 42
15. Gobble, GobbleSource:Getty 15 of 42
16. Malia Obama, the First DaughterSource:Getty 16 of 42
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ObamaSource:Getty 17 of 42
18. A Family AffairSource:Getty 18 of 42
19. Flashback To The Old DaysSource:Pete Souza 19 of 42
20. Happy Birthday!Source:Getty 20 of 42
21. Candidly AwesomeSource:Pete Souza 21 of 42
22. Historic First FamilySource:Getty 22 of 42
23. Ice Cream TreatSource:Getty 23 of 42
24. TV TimeSource:Pete Souza 24 of 42
25. Always Giving BackSource:Getty 25 of 42
26. A Christmas StorySource:Getty 26 of 42
27. Hawaii Trip!Source:Getty 27 of 42
28. Obama Loves Team USA & His WifeSource:Getty 28 of 42
29. Malia and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 29 of 42
30. Michelle Plays on a BikeSource:Getty 30 of 42
31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & MaliaSource:Getty 31 of 42
32. Reading TimeSource:Pete Souza 32 of 42
33. Family SupportSource:Getty 33 of 42
34. The Sister SelfieSource:Pete Souza 34 of 42
35. Supporting MomSource:Pete Souza 35 of 42
36. Giving Back On MLK DaySource:Getty 36 of 42
37. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource:Getty 37 of 42
38. Always Supporting Small BusinessesSource:Getty 38 of 42
39. Obama SwaggerSource:Getty 39 of 42
40. Laughs & TurkeysSource:Getty 40 of 42
41. Christmas With The ObamasSource:Getty 41 of 42
42. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource:Pete Souza 42 of 42
Joel Osteen’s First Black Pastor Defends Harvey Church Closing In Houston, Twitter Reacts was originally published on newsone.com