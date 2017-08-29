Joel Osteen’s First Black Pastor Defends Harvey Church Closing In Houston, Twitter Reacts

Pastor John Gray has taken off his gloves and going bare knuckles to defend Lakewood Church’s reputation.

The associate pastor is the first Black minister at Pastor Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Houston, which has come under scathing criticism for not opening its doors to people seeking shelter after Hurricane Harvey.

Pastor John, as parishioners call him, insisted on social media that Lakewood cannot take in any refugees from the storm because the flooded highways are blocking access to the church, an arena that was once the home of the NBA’s Houston Rockets. He insists that the facility is also flooded–which twitter users have disputed with widely circulated photographs.

He tweeted defensively: “For the people spreading lies about my church. If WE could get there WE WOULD OPEN THE DOORS.”

For the people spreading lies about my church. If WE could get there WE WOULD OPEN THE DOORS. As… https://t.co/AoxN0fc04P — John Gray (@RealJohnGray) August 28, 2017

Earlier, Pastor John became confrontational with Twitter user Brad Ripka, who accused “the so-called Christian” minister of lying. The pastor told Ripka to call him a liar to his face.

u should always call a man a liar2his face. You can find me at lakewood THE MOMENT the doors open. We'll serve the poor together. — John Gray (@RealJohnGray) August 28, 2017

In their exchange, Pastor John chastised Ripka of cursing but avoided answering the charge that photographs show that church has insignificant flood damage. Other Twitter users slammed the pastor for changing the subject.

wow! Now we cuss! Your agenda and hatred is showing! Hey everyone! If I cussed at Brad it would be national news! Lol — John Gray (@RealJohnGray) August 28, 2017

don't deflect like adults don't curse. Do you have a actual rebuttal to that last series of photos? cause church looks pretty dry. — J Armada (@JArmadaMusic) August 29, 2017

He doesn't have a rebuttal. Hence, why he hasn't responded to any of the photos & videos. He probably got a call telling him get off twitter — Professor Joel (@JoelAFuller) August 29, 2017

Osteen has been under fire since Saturday. As the flood waters began to rise, the pastor said he’s praying for those who are suffering but declined to open his church—which can hold more than 16,000 people—as a haven to evacuees.

ABC News reported that Osteen released a statement on Monday evening, saying his church would “house people once shelters reach capacity.”

