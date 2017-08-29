Joel Osteen’s First Black Pastor Defends Harvey Church Closing In Houston, Twitter Reacts

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Joel Osteen’s First Black Pastor Defends Harvey Church Closing In Houston, Twitter Reacts

People are saying this is not what Jesus would have done.


0 reads
Leave a comment

Pastor John Gray has taken off his gloves and going bare knuckles to defend Lakewood Church’s reputation.

The associate pastor is the first Black minister at Pastor Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Houston, which has come under scathing criticism for not opening its doors to people seeking shelter after Hurricane Harvey.

Pastor John, as parishioners call him, insisted on social media that Lakewood cannot take in any refugees from the storm because the flooded highways are blocking access to the church, an arena that was once the home of the NBA’s Houston Rockets. He insists that the facility is also flooded–which twitter users have disputed with widely circulated photographs.

He tweeted defensively: “For the people spreading lies about my church. If WE could get there WE WOULD OPEN THE DOORS.”

Earlier, Pastor John became confrontational with Twitter user Brad Ripka, who accused “the so-called Christian” minister of lying. The pastor told Ripka to call him a liar to his face.

In their exchange, Pastor John chastised Ripka of cursing but avoided answering the charge that photographs show that church has insignificant flood damage. Other Twitter users slammed the pastor for changing the subject.

Osteen has been under fire since Saturday. As the flood waters began to rise, the pastor said he’s praying for those who are suffering but declined to open his church—which can hold more than 16,000 people—as a haven to evacuees.

ABC News reported that Osteen released a statement on Monday evening, saying his church would “house people once shelters reach capacity.”

SOURCE:  ABC News

SEE ALSO:

Houston’s Poor Black Community Among Hurricane Harvey’s Most Vulnerable Victims

Here Are Ways You Can Help Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

42 photos Launch gallery

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Continue reading Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Joel Osteen’s First Black Pastor Defends Harvey Church Closing In Houston, Twitter Reacts was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close