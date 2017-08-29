Desiree Reid, EVP of IMAN Cosmetics Shares The Key To Making Change In The Beauty Community For Black People

[anvplayer video=”4241762″]
Desiree Reid is the Executive Vice President of IMAN Cosmetics and Jay Manuel Beauty. We sat with this high powered exec to discuss the state of hair and makeup and the strides in the natural hair movement vs the makeup and beauty industry. She also shares the major key to making a difference and ensuring inclusion and diversity is here to stay within the industry.
35 photos Launch gallery
35 Black YouTube Vloggers You Should Follow For Hair Inspiration
1. Naptural851 of 35
2. GlamTwinz3342 of 35
3. JourneyTo WaistLength3 of 35
4. NaturalNeiicey4 of 35
5. Raven Elyse5 of 35
6. Roxanna Renea6 of 35
7. Amber Ansah7 of 35
8. Jasmine Brown8 of 35
9. Joyjah9 of 35
10. Snatched by Sharmel10 of 35
11. TheBrilliantBeauty11 of 35
12. Sadora Paris12 of 35
13. Kaice Alea13 of 35
14. Wendy Joseph14 of 35
15. Chizi Duru15 of 35
16. Lexis Hair16 of 35
17. Tyiece17 of 35
18. Hair Mary18 of 35
19. TheChicNatural19 of 35
20. Freedom Styles20 of 35
21. Halfrican Beaute21 of 35
22. Bri Hall22 of 35
23. Joi Wade23 of 35
24. Jewellianna Palencia24 of 35
25. Napp Queen25 of 35
26. Ebony’s Curly TV26 of 35
27. What Lies Beneath The Weave27 of 35
28. IAMTRAEH28 of 35
29. allofdestiny29 of 35
30. TheNotoriousKIA30 of 35
31. Melissa Denise31 of 35
32. ULoveMegz32 of 35
33. Brianne LIVE33 of 35
34. NICKYBNATURAL34 of 35
35. Kaye Wright35 of 35
