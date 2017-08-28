White Supremacists Arrested In Charlottesville Violence

Police arrested two men and are searching for a third suspect involved in shocking White supremacist violence two weeks ago in Charlottesville, Virginia, the New York Times reports.

Daniel P. Borden, 18, is one of the two men arrested. Authorities took him into custody on Friday and charged him with malicious wounding in connection with the beating of 20-year-old DeAndre Harris. The vicious attack of Harris by six men was caught on video and shared on social media.

18-year-old Daniel Borden has been arrested and charged in the beating of Deandre Harris in Charlottesville https://t.co/Bl3ajdaa6j pic.twitter.com/ap9ld1DGpu — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) August 27, 2017

On Saturday, the police also arrested Richard W. Preston,52, who is reportedly an imperial wizard in the Ku Klux Klan. They charged him with firing a gun within 1,000 feet of a school. A video shows him shooting at the ground near a Black anti-racism demonstrator.

From what I understand, KKK leader Richard Preston was arrested but he was only charged with "firing a gun 1000 ft within a school". #WTF ? pic.twitter.com/y7qYY2qeLw — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) August 27, 2017

Meanwhile, the authorities are searching for 33-year-old Alex Michael Ramos. They’ve charged the Marietta, Georgia man with malicious wounding for his alleged involvement in the attack on Harris.

DeAndre Harris, attacked in Charlottesville, still getting threats from white supremacists https://t.co/2Xv8Bl8O2J — Ethan Wilson (@ethanbwilson) August 19, 2017

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Georgia police were award of Ramos’ role in the assault from a video but could not arrest him without a warrant from Virginia authorities. A spokesman for the Cobb County Police Department told the newspaper that local investigators called the Charlottesville Police but did not receive a return call. Ramos’ whereabouts is now unknown.

Alex Ramos, #WhiteSupremacit, wanted in for his role in beating 20-year-old Deandre Harris, and consider him #Racist and stupid. pic.twitter.com/aFggWW1Y1K — LeftyWing Resistance (@educatednvocal) August 27, 2017

Ramos identified himself as a Puerto Rican in a social media post about the assault. The fugative explained in the post that as a Hispanic he disavows White supremacy but hates leftist ideology, according to The Times.

The attorney for Harris, S. Lee Merritt, said news of Borden’s arrest “comes five suspects short and 14 days too late,” The Times reported.

He added: “Given that these men were identified by a journalist almost immediately, it appears that law enforcement sat on its hands for a couple of weeks before deciding they probably should arrest someone.”

SOURCE: New York Times, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

