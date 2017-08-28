The Wake Up: Frank Ocean’s New Track, White Supremacist Arrested In Deandre Harris Attack, Trump Lifts Military Gear Ban

BIG NEWS

While many were getting their lives watching Insecure, the Game of Thrones finale, or the MTV Video Music Awards, Frank Ocean surprised fans with a new song called “Provider,” which premiered during episode 007 of Blonded Radio. According to The FADER, Ocean also dropped a remix of 2 Chainz’s “Rolls Royce Bi**h” with a freestyle verse. Check out a recap here.

White supremacist Daniel Borden was charged with malicious wounding in the attack of Deandre Harris, the 20-year-old Black man who was brutally beaten in a parking garage on August 12 in Charlottesville. WCPO Cincinnati reports that Borden was arrested on Friday and is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center. But Greg Berberich, Borden’s family’s attorney, believes his client will be exonerated, stating Borden was charged “as a consequence of rioting caused by the City of Charlottesville’s decision to allow (Black Lives Matter) and Antifah (sic) members to attack those protesting the removal of Robert E. Lee’s statue from a local park.”

Harris told Raleigh, North Carolina’s WRAL that eight staples were needed to seal his head together following the attack. He also suffered a broken wrist, chipped tooth, and busted lip.

Trump may be getting ready to lift a ban on selling military gear to cops. Documents obtained by USA Today detail plans to do away with an executive order put in place by Barack Obama, which “ blocked armored vehicles, large-caliber weapons, ammunition and other heavy equipment from being re-purposed from foreign battlefields to America’s streets.” Jeff Sessions is expected to address these changes during the annual meeting of the Fraternal Order of Police on Monday. The news comes just days after Donald Trump signed a memo implementing his new transgender military ban, NPR reports.

Meanwhile, the president also somehow thinks the Houston hurricane aftermath is some sort of point of “pride” to be celebrated:

