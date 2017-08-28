Teyana Taylor Gave A Fashion Tribute To Janet Jackson At The 2017 MTV VMA’s

Teyana Taylor arrived to the 2017 MTV VMA’s in what a first, might seem as not an award worthy look. While everyone else was in gowns and sparkles, the superstar wore a simple white crop top with a seven on the back, showing off her impeccable abs and wide leg black pants. She wore her hair in a short, tapered bob, with natural looking makeup and a killer bronzer.

The outfit was an ode to Janet Jackson‘s VMA look in 1995, when she attended with her then boyfriend, Rene Elizondo.

Black and white is so timeless.

Beauties, what do you think? Did Teyana Taylor nail it? Tell us in the comments!

