MODELMONDAY: It’s A Family Affair For Jamaica’s Tami Williams

Achieving success is not an easy task – especially when it come to others who are depending on you to make it. St. Elizabeth, Jamaica native Tami Williams is not only achieving success but is enjoying it as well while doing something she loves – being the fashion ambassador for Jamaica. While filling this fitting role, she takes care of her family back home while doing something she loves.

Claim to fame: Tami was discovered at age 11, already standing at 5’8, by an international scout Dewieight Peters which led to her being signed by Elite Models in New York.

Marked as one of the top newcomers on the scene in 2015, Tami has wasted no time making her presence known on the runway. Alexander McQueen, Calvin Klein, Dolce and Gabbana and Gucci are just some of the fashion giants she’s represented, showing off her lean 5’11 body for the world to see. With her success has come responsibilities, and Tami seems to be handling those things well.

“What I’m truly proud of is being able to say, ‘Mom, don’t worry, I got this, just let me know what you want, I’ll take care of it, she recently told Vogue. She also shares, “I’m thankful to be able to do something like that at this young age—to help my family, and not just around the house.” Tami helps her family shape their own career path; she’s currently putting her siblings through private school.

getting close 🔭 A post shared by Tami Williams (@tamiwilliamsofficial) on Mar 3, 2017 at 5:58pm PST

Tami’s giving back definitely goes beyond her home, she’s beautifully filled the role as serving as Jamaica’s fashion ambassador, demonstrating the true art of giving back. In 2015, she shared her goals and thoughts with Vogue, stating, “It’s always fulfilling to see models from Jamaica striving and making an impact on fashion—to be a part of that is incredible.” Seeing others become inspired by her success is one of her biggest rewards.

