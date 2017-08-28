Kendrick Lamar Collects 6 MTV Video Music Awards

The big winner at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night was Kendrick Lamar, collecting six awards and further cementing his place as a superstar.

https://twitter.com/HipHopHeads/status/902137577909702656

His performance last night of “Humble,” for which he won video of the year, was “explosive,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

Kendrick Lamar kicks off the #VMAs with a fiery performance of "DNA" & "Humble" https://t.co/EfYxh89CK3 pic.twitter.com/GMysZvFIWT — billboard (@billboard) August 28, 2017

Cornrow @kendricklamar he was born wit a vision! Congratulations on your win tonight homey! Love what ur bringing to the table! #salute — GRXVTXZT XF VLL TXMX (@ViceCarterMusic) August 28, 2017

Let's all take a moment of realization of how blessed and honored we are to live in the same era as Kendrick Lamar. An OG woke King🙏🏾 #VMAs — dale (@_dale19) August 28, 2017

He is setting the stage on fire, MR. Kendrick Lamar 🔥🔥🔥 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/gNbekVg1Y2 — Trend57 (@Thetrend57) August 28, 2017

This year’s award show came just two weeks after the violence of White supremacist groups in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which a car driven by a White supremacist terrorist plowed through a crowd of anti-racism demonstrators, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Several people denounced the resurgence of White supremacy under President Donald Trump. The Rev. Robert Wright Lee IV, a descendent of Confederacy General Robert E. Lee, stepped onto the stage to speak out against racial violence.

“I call on all of us with privilege and power to confront racism and white supremacy head-on" – Robert Lee IV #VMAs pic.twitter.com/ko4SM9VnaU — MTV (@MTV) August 28, 2017

You know what MTV. Thank you for bringing Robert Lee to call out his ancestors & America on destructive white supremacy. Thank you. #VMAs — Nicole ☀️At Sunrise (@alamanecer) August 28, 2017

Robert Lee descendant flat out condemning hatred/racism on live television. You listening, prez? #vmas — Okey Atukpawu (@oakman1994) August 28, 2017

Heyer’s mother also spoke, continuing to promote the anti-racism cause that inspired her daughter. The Tribune said she announced The Heather Heyer Foundation, which will award scholarships to “help more people join Heather’s fight against hatred.”

Heather Heyer's mom gave a powerful speech at the VMAS and introduced a foundation in Heather's name: https://t.co/tG6UUZ5mhm pic.twitter.com/ZHiMJeR0ps — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) August 28, 2017

Let's be clear, Heather Heyer is a hero, but so is her mother Susan Bro. I'm inspired by both of them. #VMAs #RESIST — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 28, 2017

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, presented an award, but she first delivered this message:

“We must show these Nazi white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville, and all over the country, that as a nation with liberty as our slogan, we have zero tolerance for their violence and their hatred and their discrimination. We must resist.”

#vmas Paris Jackson sweetie you're doing amazing! Call out trumpkin. I love celebs using their voice for good pic.twitter.com/A2e8BXmdIT — Ken (@DanngerousMan) August 28, 2017

SOURCE: Chicago Tribune

SEE ALSO:

The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

9 Must-Read Moments From Kendrick Lamar’s Rolling Stone Interview

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 42 photos Launch gallery Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss Source:Getty 1 of 42 2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story Source:Getty 2 of 42 3. Michelle and Barack Kiss Source:Getty 3 of 42 4. Michelle and Barack Source:Getty 4 of 42 5. First Family Portrait Source:Getty 5 of 42 6. Two Terms Source:Getty 6 of 42 7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner Source:Getty 7 of 42 8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Source:Getty 8 of 42 9. The Obamas on Air Force One Source:Getty 9 of 42 10. The First Family in London Source:Getty 10 of 42 11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 11 of 42 12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner Source:Getty 12 of 42 13. Turkey Pardoning Source:Getty 13 of 42 14. Sunday Church Source:Getty 14 of 42 15. Gobble, Gobble Source:Getty 15 of 42 16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter Source:Getty 16 of 42 17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama Source:Getty 17 of 42 18. A Family Affair Source:Getty 18 of 42 19. Flashback To The Old Days Source:Pete Souza 19 of 42 20. Happy Birthday! Source:Getty 20 of 42 21. Candidly Awesome Source:Pete Souza 21 of 42 22. Historic First Family Source:Getty 22 of 42 23. Ice Cream Treat Source:Getty 23 of 42 24. TV Time Source:Pete Souza 24 of 42 25. Always Giving Back Source:Getty 25 of 42 26. A Christmas Story Source:Getty 26 of 42 27. Hawaii Trip! Source:Getty 27 of 42 28. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife Source:Getty 28 of 42 29. Malia and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 29 of 42 30. Michelle Plays on a Bike Source:Getty 30 of 42 31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia Source:Getty 31 of 42 32. Reading Time Source:Pete Souza 32 of 42 33. Family Support Source:Getty 33 of 42 34. The Sister Selfie Source:Pete Souza 34 of 42 35. Supporting Mom Source:Pete Souza 35 of 42 36. Giving Back On MLK Day Source:Getty 36 of 42 37. Obamas Give Back To The Community Source:Getty 37 of 42 38. Always Supporting Small Businesses Source:Getty 38 of 42 39. Obama Swagger Source:Getty 39 of 42 40. Laughs & Turkeys Source:Getty 40 of 42 41. Christmas With The Obamas Source:Getty 41 of 42 42. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma Source:Pete Souza 42 of 42 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Kendrick Lamar Collects 6 MTV Video Music Awards was originally published on newsone.com