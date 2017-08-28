Emmett Till: 62nd Anniversary Of Lynching Reignites Calls For Apology

Sixty-two years ago on August 28, Carolyn Bryant Donham, a White woman, told a lie that got a fourteen year-old boy killed. The 62nd anniversary comes just days after the nation witnessed racial terror in Charlottesville, Virginia, and at a time of a widening racial divide that has deepened amid the country’s political environment.
Emmett Till was kidnapped, tortured, and murdered after Donham accused him of whistling at her at the Bryant Grocery Store in Mississippi. Roy Bryant, Donham’s then-husband, and J. W. Milam kidnapped and brutally murdered Till. Mamie Till held an open-casket funeral for her son so that the world could see what the men had done to her boy. Donham has since admitted that she lied.
Community Activist Duvalier Malone is organizing efforts to bring Donham to justice for her part in this heinous crime, according to a statement from Jamar Muhammad with Theatrical Harmony Media. In February, Malone led the Emmett Till Rally in Washington, D.C., to demand justice and an apology from the woman who never made amends for her lie. Donham never even reached out to Mamie Till, the mother who lost her fourteen year-old son to a lie. Mamie Till lived until 2003.
“We are demanding justice and an apology for the lie of Carolyn Bryant,” Malone says in the statement. “We have read legal opinions and opinions of many in the public that said no charges can happen. They also go on to say that the statute of limitations have run out. Today, we say where is justice for Emmett Till? We demand it. We want it. But, we just don’t want a conviction, we want an apology.”
Donham only admitted her lie to a White author, Timothy Tyson, who has since put her testimony “under lock and key,” the Amsterdam News reports. Donham’s confession is under restriction until 2036. Malone and others are calling for immediate apology to Till’s remaining family.
In a February press conference, Malone said, “We must refuse to sit back on the 62nd anniversary of Emmett Till death and be silent. We must demand that justice be served.” Although Malone has been advised that the statute of limitations has run out, he still wants an apology from Malone. In February, Malone and other protesters demanded that the Justice Department, the FBI, and the Mississippi Attorney General reopen the case.
SOURCE: The Amsterdam News
SEE ALSO:
Emmett Till Accuser Lied About Claims That Led To Lynching: Report
Another Emmett Till Sign Defaced In Mississippi
U.S. Department Of Justice May Re-Open Emmett Till Murder Case
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 2242 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 3443 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 2744 of 46
45. DeJuan Guillory, 2745 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 2746 of 46
Emmett Till: 62nd Anniversary Of Lynching Reignites Calls For Apology was originally published on newsone.com