Paul Ryan Denounces Pardon Of Racial Profiling Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio

House Speaker Paul Ryan was not on board with President Donald Trump’s decision to pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio, CNN reports.
Arpaio—a former sheriff in Maricopa County, Arizona—was convicted last month on charges that stemmed from contravening a court order related to a racial profiling case, the outlet said. He was slated to be sentenced for criminal contempt charges in October.
According to Ryan’s spokesman Doug Andres, the House speaker believes that Arpaio’s actions don’t align with the responsibility that law enforcement officials have to respect the rights of individuals. “The Speaker does not agree with this decision. Law enforcement officials have a special responsibility to respect the rights of everyone in the United States. We should not allow anyone to believe that responsibility is diminished by this pardon,” Andres said, according to CNN.
Paul Ryan isn’t the only Republican who condemned Arpaio’s pardon. Sen. John McCain denounced Trump’s decision as well. “The President has the authority to make this pardon, but doing so at this time undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law, as Mr. Arpaio has shown no remorse for his actions,” McCain said in a statement, according to CNN.
Sens. Jeff Flake and Dianne Feinstein also disapproved of Arpaio’s pardon.
Arpaio says his pardon shows that Trump is a “big supporter of law enforcement,” the outlet stated.
The Arpaio controversy is one of the many issues that Trump and other Republicans are feuding over. CNN reported that over the last few weeks Trump has bumped heads with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over his failure to increase the debt ceiling and dismantle parts of the Affordable Care Act.
SOURCE: CNN
SEE ALSO:
Trump Signs Memorandum Banning Transgender People From Enlisting In The Military
Russell Simmons Tells Donald Trump To ‘Wake The F— Up’ In Open Letter
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 2242 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 3443 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 2744 of 46
45. DeJuan Guillory, 2745 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 2746 of 46
Paul Ryan Denounces Pardon Of Racial Profiling Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio was originally published on newsone.com