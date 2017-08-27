Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather came out victorious in the highly anticipated bout against mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor on Saturday in Las Vegas, reports NPR.

Mayweather Defeats McGregor In 10th-Round TKO https://t.co/U1ofu7Kggb — NPR (@NPR) August 27, 2017

The 10th-round knockout marked Mayweather’s 50th consecutive win and the end of his boxing career, the outlet writes. He exceeded legendary fighter Rocky Marciano‘s 49-0 record with a 50-0 record. “Tonight was my last fight. Tonight I chose the right dance partner to dance with,” said Mayweather, according to the outlet. “Conor, you are a hell of a champion.”

After Mayweather’s win, social media erupted with hilarious memes. Here are a few of the funniest ones from the boxing match.

Who the hell is the writer for "the Simpsons"

…nah they beginning to scare me, they predicted this too #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/C0UsKdISus — Tshego (@Tshego_Minaj) August 27, 2017

Yup..Thats me, your probably wondering how I got here Lemme tell you about how it all started………#MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/09MeJEFQ68 — Sbm (@igceddx) August 27, 2017

https://twitter.com/EpicClips/status/901744276803026944

According to NPR, both boxers are expected to receive a huge payout. Mayweather could possibly receive over $200 million and McGregor could be paid nearly $100 million.

SOURCE: NPR

SEE ALSO:

POLL: Will Mayweather Retire After McGregor Fight?

Why I Won’t Be Watching The Mayweather Vs. McGregor Fight

#MayweathervMcgregor: Twitter Reacts To Mayweather’s Win was originally published on newsone.com