Black PR Wire to launch online church directory

If you’re looking for a church, Black PR Wire may soon be the answer to your prayers. If you’re a ministry hoping to be found, the nation’s first and largest Black news distribution wire service is launching a Church Directory and looking to include your church.

An online resource booklet, the Church Directory will allow churches throughout the nation to promote their ministry and services.

“Black PR Wire welcomes all faith-based ministries to be listed in the Church Directory,” says Bernadette Morris, CEO of Black PR Wire. “This is a great opportunity for churches to increase visibility. It also enables faith-believers to discover a church home online.”

Churches and ministries interested in being listed in the free online directory may download and complete the form listed found on blackprwire.com. The deadline for submissions is September 15, 2017, and the directory will be available starting October 2017.

