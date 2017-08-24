The Wake Up: First Openly Gay NFL Coach, Trump Readies Transgender Military Ban

BIG FACTS
Katie Sowers—who was previously acknowledged as the second woman hired as a full-time coach in the NFL—is now also the league’s first openly gay coach. She discussed her sexual orientation in an interview with Outsports.
“No matter what you do in life, one of the most important things is to be true to who you are,” she said. “There are so many people who identify as LGBT in the NFL, as in any business, that do not feel comfortable being public about their sexual orientation. The more we can create an environment that welcomes all types of people, no matter their race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, the more we can help ease the pain and burden that many carry every day.”
BIG LIES
Trump is reportedly ready to implement his disgusting transgender military ban, which would allow the removal of current transgender troops under the discretion of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, according to The Wall Street Journal. The news comes after Trump announced his plans via Twitter last month, stating he would reinstate a ban former president Barack Obama had just lifted a year prior.
“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,” he said. He claimed his decision came after consulting with his “generals and military expert,” though Pentagon officials were reportedly blindsided.
SOURCE: Outsports, The Wall Street Journal
