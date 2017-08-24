Steve Canal’s inspiring new book ‘The Mind of a Winner’ hits No. 1 on charts

Gary Vaynerchuk. 2 Chainz, Damond John, Swin Cash, Babara Corcoran and More praise the newly penned business motivational paperback “The Mind of A Winner”

“The Mind of a Winner” penned by senior marketing executive and award-winning branding expert, Steve Canal, takes a deep dive into personal growth with the intent to cut your learning curve and inspire a winning mindset that will put readers on the path to achieving success with purpose. “The Mind of a Winner” is filled with power moves and methodologies from the likes of Business Mogul/ Shark Daymond John, Real Estate Tycoon Barbara Corcoran, Sports Champions & T.V. Analysts Swin Cash, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, 2 Chainz & many more. Hitting #1 on Amazon in less than 24 hours, this best seller is quickly becoming a thought leader favorite. To order your copy visit http://www.TheMindOfAWinnerBook.com

As an Innovator, Steve Canal has developed award winning corporate marketing strategies, aligned brands with their target consumers increasing their bottom line and put together social media tactics for entrepreneurs to maintain a consistent tone. During his agency years, he has worked with notable companies such as Allstate Insurance Co., U.S. Army and McDonald’s McCafe to name a few. His career has ranged from hands-on product management and product marketing positions to executive leadership for a diverse portfolio of products and services for Fortune 100 companies. Now Canal spends his days devoted to helping to change the way America enjoys beer as an Innovator and National Community Affairs Lead for MillerCoors. “I live a corporate lifestyle … led by an entrepreneurial spirit”, states Steve Canal. Already being described as the ‘play by play motivational handbook’ for today’s business leaders, “The Mind of a Winner” is building up intense anticipation leading up to the full release this Fall.

