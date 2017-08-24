Stacey Dash is trying her luck with California Rep. Maxine Waters, also known as Auntie Maxine. Waters was a recipient of a Black Girls Rock social humanitarian award and she happily accepted at the ceremony on Sunday. Draped in a tangerine dress, the California Democratic representative took to the stage and received a standing ovation before giving a powerful acceptance speech.“I don’t care how big you are, I don’t care how high you are, If you come for me, I’m coming for you!” Waters said..
Despite Waters powerful and always quotable words, one Clueless star wasn’t here for it. Stacey Dash referred to Waters as a “buffoon” and said that her recent fame is calculated.
Folks who actually give Dash some attention had serious clap backs.
https://twitter.com/Whodatallday/status/900721418010152960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fglobalgrind.cassiuslife.com%2F4234196%2Fstacey-dash-disrespects-rep-maxine-waters-by-calling-her-a-media-buffoon%2F
Even if Maxine Waters knows who Stacey Dash is, she has yet to reply to her comments. The representative probably has bigger fish to fry. But then again, if Waters is sticking to her “If you come for me, I’m coming for you” politics, Stacey better watch out!
SOURCE: Global Grind
‘Media Buffoon:’ Stacey Dash Bashes Maxine Waters was originally published on newsone.com