‘Media Buffoon:’ Stacey Dash Bashes Maxine Waters

Stacey Dash is trying her luck with California Rep. Maxine Waters, also known as Auntie Maxine. Waters was a recipient of a Black Girls Rock social humanitarian award and she happily accepted at the ceremony on Sunday. Draped in a tangerine dress, the California Democratic representative took to the stage and received a standing ovation before giving a powerful acceptance speech.“I don’t care how big you are, I don’t care how high you are, If you come for me, I’m coming for you!” Waters said..

Despite Waters powerful and always quotable words, one Clueless star wasn’t here for it. Stacey Dash referred to Waters as a “buffoon” and said that her recent fame is calculated.

This is how you spin a corrupt media buffoon sucking up her late in life 15 minutes: https://t.co/PY1N5GgxuQ — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) August 24, 2017

Folks who actually give Dash some attention had serious clap backs.

Speaking of 15 mins? Hmmm — Mark Holmes (@mrholmes50) August 24, 2017

"Corrupt media buffon? Sucking up her….." what do u think u r doing? She has a proven history of helping blk ppl. U have d same legacy? — Rick (@Taadow18) August 24, 2017

https://twitter.com/Whodatallday/status/900721418010152960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fglobalgrind.cassiuslife.com%2F4234196%2Fstacey-dash-disrespects-rep-maxine-waters-by-calling-her-a-media-buffoon%2F

15 minutes??? Stacey when was your last movie…? Exactly! pic.twitter.com/O2IyQR0uzN — It's Mayya!!!! (@Maya_NoAngelou) August 24, 2017

Even if Maxine Waters knows who Stacey Dash is, she has yet to reply to her comments. The representative probably has bigger fish to fry. But then again, if Waters is sticking to her “If you come for me, I’m coming for you” politics, Stacey better watch out!

SOURCE: Global Grind

SEE ALSO:

Auntie Maxine Breaks Down Everything Blacks Have To Lose By Supporting Trump

African American Caucus Demands Apology After Rep. Maxine Waters’ Speech Was Cut Off

The 9 Biggest Scandals Of The Century 9 photos Launch gallery The 9 Biggest Scandals Of The Century 1. The Lewinsky Scandal Source:Getty 1 of 9 2. Watergate Scandal Source:Getty 2 of 9 3. John Wayne Bobbitt and Lorena Bobbitt Source:Getty 3 of 9 4. Penn State Child Sex Abuse Scandal Source:Getty 4 of 9 5. People of the State of California v. Orenthal James Simpson Source:Getty 5 of 9 6. Clarence Thomas Controversy Source:Getty 6 of 9 7. People of the State of California vs. Conrad Robert Murray Source:Getty 7 of 9 8. Eliot Spitzer Prostitution Scandal Source:Getty 8 of 9 9. Tiger Woods’ Infidelity Scandal Source:Getty 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading The 9 Biggest Scandals Of The Century The 9 Biggest Scandals Of The Century

‘Media Buffoon:’ Stacey Dash Bashes Maxine Waters was originally published on newsone.com