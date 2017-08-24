Howard University Hires Former FBI Director James Comey

Former FBI Director James Comey will join Howard University faculty in the fall as the 2017-2018 Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I. King Endowed Chair in Public Policy, and serve as the keynote speaker at the 2017 Opening Convocation Address, the school said in statement released Wednesday.
Comey plans to donate his $100,000 salary to a Howard University scholarship fund that will help former foster kids pay for college. Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick said Comey was the university’s choice because of “his expertise and understanding of the challenges we continue to face today.”
https://twitter.com/tanehisicoates/status/900394854290792448
As King chair, Comey will meet with student leaders and university stakeholders to determine the subjects of upcoming King lectures.
Comey says he is honored to hold the position: “Howard has a longstanding history of being a vibrant academic community and the perfect place to have rich dialogue on many of the most pressing issues we face today. I look forward to contributing to this remarkable institution and engaging students and faculty alike.”
SOURCE: Howard University
‘Stand Up:’ Kamala Harris Encourages Howard University Grads During Commencement
[EXCLUSIVE] Howard University President On Criticism, Challenges & Future Of the Fabled HBCU
22 Illustrious HBCU Alums
22 Illustrious HBCU Alums
1. Taraji P. Henson1 of 22
2. Barbara Jordan2 of 22
3. Kweisi Mfume3 of 22
4. Common4 of 22
5. Toni Morrison5 of 22
6. Colbert I. King6 of 22
7. Keshia Knight Pulliam7 of 22
8. Herman Cain8 of 22
9. Spike Lee9 of 22
10. Phylicia Rashad10 of 22
11. Jerry Rice11 of 22
12. Ed Bradley12 of 22
13. David Banner13 of 22
14. Rod Paige14 of 22
15. Esther Rolle15 of 22
16. Dr. Regina Benjamin16 of 22
17. Wanda Sykes17 of 22
18. Steve "Air II" McNair18 of 22
19. Pam Oliver19 of 22
20. Jacque Reid20 of 22
21. The Honorable Thurgood Marshall21 of 22
22. Honorable Mentions: Illustrious HBCU Dropouts22 of 22
Howard University Hires Former FBI Director James Comey was originally published on newsone.com