Howard University Hires Former FBI Director James Comey

Former FBI Director James Comey will join Howard University faculty in the fall as the 2017-2018 Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I. King Endowed Chair in Public Policy, and serve as the keynote speaker at the 2017 Opening Convocation Address, the school said in statement released Wednesday.

Comey plans to donate his $100,000 salary to a Howard University scholarship fund that will help former foster kids pay for college. Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick said Comey was the university’s choice because of “his expertise and understanding of the challenges we continue to face today.”

https://twitter.com/tanehisicoates/status/900394854290792448

As King chair, Comey will meet with student leaders and university stakeholders to determine the subjects of upcoming King lectures.

Comey says he is honored to hold the position: “Howard has a longstanding history of being a vibrant academic community and the perfect place to have rich dialogue on many of the most pressing issues we face today. I look forward to contributing to this remarkable institution and engaging students and faculty alike.”

SOURCE: Howard University

‘Stand Up:’ Kamala Harris Encourages Howard University Grads During Commencement

[EXCLUSIVE] Howard University President On Criticism, Challenges & Future Of the Fabled HBCU

22 Illustrious HBCU Alums 22 photos Launch gallery 22 Illustrious HBCU Alums 1. Taraji P. Henson 1 of 22 2. Barbara Jordan 2 of 22 3. Kweisi Mfume 3 of 22 4. Common 4 of 22 5. Toni Morrison 5 of 22 6. Colbert I. King 6 of 22 7. Keshia Knight Pulliam 7 of 22 8. Herman Cain 8 of 22 9. Spike Lee 9 of 22 10. Phylicia Rashad 10 of 22 11. Jerry Rice 11 of 22 12. Ed Bradley 12 of 22 13. David Banner 13 of 22 14. Rod Paige 14 of 22 15. Esther Rolle 15 of 22 16. Dr. Regina Benjamin 16 of 22 17. Wanda Sykes 17 of 22 18. Steve "Air II" McNair 18 of 22 19. Pam Oliver 19 of 22 20. Jacque Reid 20 of 22 21. The Honorable Thurgood Marshall 21 of 22 22. Honorable Mentions: Illustrious HBCU Dropouts 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading 22 Illustrious HBCU Alums 22 Illustrious HBCU Alums Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are cornerstones of the African-American community and their graduates have shaped national politics, entertainment, business and academia. There are 106 HBCUs across the nation and each one provides a culturally rich and exemplary academic experience for their diverse and highly motivated students. In this photo gallery, NewsOne.com recognizes HBCU graduates who have been successful leaders and trailblazers in their respective fields. While this list is by no means comprehensive, it is an eclectic sampling of the greatness that our HBCUs produce.

Howard University Hires Former FBI Director James Comey was originally published on newsone.com