Father Dies Of Broken Heart After Son Is Killed By Stray Bullet

A 54 year-old man died of a “broken heart” after his 34 year-old son was killed by a stray bullet that punctured his lung. Okera Ras was an alum of Morehouse College and Fox News video producer, who lived with his son, Duro Akil, in the Bronx the New York Daily News reports.
Akil was struck by a stray bullet on August 11 when a dispute turned violent outside of the apartment they shared in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx. He was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries five days later. When his family went home to notify Ras about his son’s death, they found him dead in his sleep. The official autopsy reports that Ras most likely died of a heart attack, but family members say that they know he died of a broken heart, as the father and son were very close.
Police are still searching for a person of interest in the shooting. The shooter argued with a resident of the apartment building after he was asked to leave. He then went to his car to grab a gun and the News reports that “the gunman then pounded on the locked front door before smashing its top window with the pistol’s handle.” Akil and his father came into the hallway to investigate the banging, and the gunman sprayed into the apartment building.
Both men were beloved by family and community members. Akil leaves behind two children and four younger siblings. He was the oldest of the family. Makini Akil said her big brother enjoyed sports, journalism, and creative writing.
Akil was also a Fresh Direct deliveryman. Ras had just left his position at Fox News to pursue entrepreneurship. He was working on a documentary about Kwanzaa when he passed away.
Police have offered a $2,500 award for any information leading to an arrest or indictment in Akil’s death.
SOURCE: New York Daily News
