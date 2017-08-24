It’s all about the number four (4) for the Carter family. They were married on the 4th day of the 4th month of year, and you know the rest! The latest commemoration comes from Beyoncé who recently sported a snazzy pair of 444 Puma Sneakers, in light of her husband’s latest album, 4:44. She was on deck to watch her husband perform:
4:44 Rehearsal 🍑 #sirandrumi #blueivycarter #beyhive🐝 #rumicarter #beyoncé #sircarter #beyonce #formationworldtour2016 #ivypark #jayz #loveontop #lemonade #onlybeyonce #perfectbody #queen #queenbey #444 #sorry #TFWT #unbreakablebeyhive #yoncé #feelingmyself #sashafierce #twins #kellyrowland #ontheruntour #destinyschild #beyhivesupportsbeyonce #jayonce #beygood
The exclusive pair of kicks were worn with a $633 white Lindsey Cotton Top by Stella McCartney and a $1,250 Off_White purse. This relaxed look was topped off by Bey’s tresses being pulled back in a ponytail and cap while sporting a pair of classic hoop earrings.
Get a closer look at casual wardrobe in the clip below. Only 44 pairs of the sneakers were made, so good luck with getting a pair of your own!
Beyoncé Rocks Exclusive Pair Of 4:44 Sneakers To Shout Out Jay-Z’s New Album was originally published on hellobeautiful.com