20th Annual Chicago Football Classic Receives Hispanic City Council Caucus Support

On Wednesday, a press conference was held at Soldier Field celebrating the 20th annual Chicago Football Classic (CFC), both the Black City Council Caucus and the Hispanic City Council Caucus, under the leadership of Ald. Rod Sawyer (6th Ward) and Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th Ward) respectively, have joined together to support the efforts of this important initiative in the City of Chicago.

The Chicago Football Classic’s mission is to inspire African-American high school and college students through their support of programs, initiatives and events that will increase the awareness of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and the opportunities HBCUs provide African-American students in their efforts to achieve educational excellence. Hispanic students have also recognized the benefits of attending HBCUs, are enrolling in record numbers and the CFC is excited to announce their participation in this year’s Classic. In fact, two (2) of the city’s top Hispanic high school bands, Kelly High School and the Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School, will compete in the “Battle of the High School Bands”, a CFC pre-game event at Soldier Field on the south lawn.

The 2017 Chicago Football Classic, sponsored by Sherman Dodge Chrysler Jeep of Skokie, BMO Harris Bank, NBC5, Comcast & Telemundo, will bring together two of the best in Black college football, the Grambling State University Tigers and the Clark Atlanta University Panthers, for a competition like no other on Saturday, September 30th, 3:30 pm at Soldier Field.

Tickets range from $18.00 to $45.00 and can be purchased at Midway Wholesalers, Riteway-Huggins Construction, online @ Ticketmaster and beginning September 1st tickets are available at all Walgreens locations at a discount of $5.00.