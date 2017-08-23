In the MIXX: The Black Vote Matters, Baba Dick Gregory Passes

The week kicked off with Solar Eclipse mania around the country and specifically downstate in Carbondale, where thousands descended on the campus of Southern Illinois University–a clear path of the rare event. Unfortunately, cloudy overcasts almost ruined the experience but crowd gazers were able to capture the last couple of minutes.

Meanwhile, Chicagoans experienced the sky turning dark, the temperature dropping and a unique pause in our daily routine to allow everything else to be put on hold to see this special moment in our atmosphere.

As we gradually close out the summer activities for the next three weeks of Back-to-School programs, music festivals, and outdoor programming—we are gearing up for another grueling political season.

What is Illinois without some type of election campaign taking place? Last year around this time, we were inundated in the presidential battle of Clinton and Trump taking over the oval office. Today, with the residue of the election results still sticking to us like gum on a hot pavement—it’s hard to clean up.

So, here we go with the comfort level of the Illinois Policy Institute feeling comfortable to release this cartoon. C’mon now and for folks to think this is ‘not’ racist then we have to rethink the dichotomy of how we really view things today. Where’s the other kids in this particular cartoon? We don’t see a white or Latino child ‘begging’ a big, fat cigar-smoking man. WTF?????? The GOP organization who supports Gov. Rauner on Republican base policies in Illinois released the cartoon last week as a message on school funding being dominated by CPS.

Gov. Rauner released this statement on Tuesday. “Earlier today an email went out from my office that did not accurately reflect my views. I can understand why some people found the cartoon offensive. And I believe we should do more as a society and a nation to bring us together, rather than divide us.

“There are many passionate people engaged in public policy debates, and different people react differently.

“It is not my place to comment on every cartoon or picture that comes from people outside the governor’s office or to tell people how they should feel.”

We are stuck with 45 and his “attention seeking” shenanigans on social media representing millions of Americans. Am I the only one who feels we need a political detox from campaign rhetoric and the “why you should vote for me” script? But as much as we want to turn on the snooze button for the third time, pull the sheets over our heads and go back to deep coma sleep—we simply cannot remove ourselves from the legislative process.

This is one of the most crucial times as voting citizens that we have to execute change—to raise our voices that will ignite real change. It’s simply not enough to be “keyboard gangstas,’” hashtagging our way to thousands of likes, but it’s time to put “feet on the ground” and encourage our community to attend townhall forums, political debates, visit our high schools, college campuses and even our correctional facilities to VOTE. Let’s keep this mind as we prepare to cast our vote in March 2018.

The major concern of Black voters: will candidates keep their word? Our vote is like acquiring a golden ticket to Willy Wonka’s Factory. We will allow you in our factory and graciously walk you through our community, but cross us? Well, you gotta see this classic to know the results.

“Political promises are much like marriage vows. They are made at the beginning of the relationship between candidate and voter, but are quickly forgotten.” ~ Dick Gregory

This past weekend, we lost comedian and Civil Rights activistwho made his transition at 84. During the 1960s the St. Louis native’s career rose into the national spotlight when he took over as the resident comedian host at the famous Playboy Club in Chicago. His no nonsense style of bringing a real perspective of Black lives with a twist of humor to White audiences gave him a platform. Fearlessly bold, Gregory ran for Mayor of Chicago and became one of the faces in entertainment of the Civil Rights Movement.

Known to many as Baba Dick Gregory, many were influenced through his holistic approach creating a healthy lifestyle with the Bahamian diet in the 1980s. The food based, vegetarian diet is still utilized today as one of the most effective ways of reducing diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Lillian Gregory, and their 10 children.

Gregory continued to travel around the world performing stand-up comedy and appearing at speaking engagements almost until his death. Our condolences go out to the family, friends and countless fans of Baba Dick Gregory. He will be sorely missed, but his legacy will continue to live on.

In Honor of Philip Coleman

On Saturday, August 26, there will be a street sign naming ceremony dedicated to Philip Coleman at 12842 S. Morgan St. The University of Chicago graduate and community organizer was tased 19 times and died while in Chicago police custody in 2012. After filing a lawsuit, his family settled out of court with the city of Chicago for an estimated $4.9 million for the police brutality and misconduct.

Philip’s father, Percy Coleman, is organizing this special day of activities in memory of his son’s legacy and philanthropic work.

“The fact that their naming the street after a good man whose life was taken too early by the CPD, justice has not been served. Hopefully this would be a motivating factor to a lot of victims of the violence by the Chicago Police Department and the gangs,” said Coleman. “Our efforts are to prevent our people from becoming endangered species for the South Side and West Side community.”

The program will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with speakers beginning at 11:30 a.m. Alderman Carrie Austin (34th Ward) and Jeffrey Coleman [Philip Coleman’s brother] will be on hand along with family members of victims who suffered at the hands of police and gang violence.

Birthday Shout-outs

We salute our Leos who held it down for the past four weeks with their sense of style, vanity and boss moves. This week, we segue into the world of the Virgo. We all know at least several in in our lives and yours truly will wrap up this delightfully complicated horoscope.

Special birthday shout-outs to one of our contributing writerson August 23. DuSable Museum’s Community Relations Director and former on-air personality; Chi-Lites founding member and musical legend; Indie filmmaker and producerand the beautiful entrepreneurcelebrate on August 24. Louisiana native and Chicago favorite R&B/Soultressand Crawford Broadcasting executivecelebrate August 25. Six Brown Chicks and Defender contributing columnistjournalist; JSU alum and popular DJ/promoter; and Soul music DJcarries the tune of Virgos on August 28.

Got a scoop? Send us your special birthdays, anniversaries, promotions and key events: mdatcher@chicagodefender.com

Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter

