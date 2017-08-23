Baltimore Drops 43 More Cases After Third Staged Bodycam Video Surfaces

A third faked police bodycam video that shows “questionable activity” prompted Baltimore prosecutors to dismiss dozens of criminal cases, the New York Times reports.
Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby declined to describe the footage but said it was “a re-enactment of the seizure of evidence,” The Times said. Mosby added that the Baltimore Police Department brought it to her attention on Aug. 2.
T.J. Smith, a police spokesman, told the Baltimore Sun that the police officer informed officials about the video.
“This is not an allegation of planting evidence,” Smith told The Sun. “This is a self-reported situation where the officer felt that it deserved more scrutiny based on the things that have been in the news. We are aware of it and it is something that we are looking into.”
According to CBS News, prosecutors identified about 100 criminal cases affected by this video and, so far, dropped 43 of them.
This video adds to two others that appear to show cops planting evidence, as mistrust of the Baltimore police grows.
A video recorded in January appears to show an officer pretending to find drugs in an alley before arresting a suspect. Mosby’s office said 68 cases linked to that video have been dismissed, CBS reported.
In the second video, recorded in November, an officer finds drugs in a vehicle after another officer failed to locate them.
SOURCE: New York Times, Baltimore Sun, CBS News
SEE ALSO:
2 Baltimore Cops Admit To Robbing Suspects
Judge Approves Baltimore Police Department Overhaul
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25